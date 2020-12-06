Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground reopens with specific guidelines

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A camper is shown May 24, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A camper is shown May 24, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The campground reopened successfully May 22 with hundreds of guests visiting select sites and cabins. Learn more about the campground by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground successfully reopened to the public May 22 after several months of being closed due to the installation response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.



The campground reopening includes new guidelines, which can be eased or changed as health condition levels improve, to ensure the safety of customers and staff.



These guidelines are:



• customers maintaining social distancing of 6 feet at all times.



• prohibiting the use of buildings or public spaces that would encourage social gatherings of any number of people.



• limiting all campsites to members of a single household or living unit. All other private gatherings of any number of people are prohibited. No visitors are allowed.



In order to achieve these guidelines, the following changes from normal operations are also applied.



• Guests are not required to check in at the office — they go directly to their camp site.



• Staff are placed daily outside the campground office and in the circles to provide assistance to arriving guests.



• Comfort stations, such as showers and restrooms, are closed and secured.



• Operating conditions and policies are emailed to guests directly and posted on social media.



• Cabin keys for cabin rentals are placed in drop boxes.



• Rental equipment is available for use and is sanitized upon return after use by guests.



Services that are currently available include:



• full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.



• fishing and hiking trails (for guests only).



• lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).



• rental equipment.



• shuffleboard.



• miniature golf.



Services not available include:



• comfort stations (toilets/showers).



• camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).



• yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.



• playgrounds and pavilions.



• basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.



• Sportsman’s Range.



The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



(The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation contributed to this article.)