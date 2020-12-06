Seaman Ethan Pepito Earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for P-198

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman Ethan Pepito from Sonora, California, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, June 12, 2020.



The Navy League presented Pepito with a plaque for earning the highest final overall standing. He is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on his uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 31 graduates of recruit company Papa-198. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Pepito’s company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as finals, marksmanship, seamanship, and physical fitness. They also received the Lead Company Commander pennant, Section Commander Pennant, Battalion Commander Pennant, and the Coast Guardsman pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.



“I feel greatly honored and at the same time truly humbled by this award. I owe everything to my company commanders who pushed me to excellence, and my parents who raised me to succeed," Pepito said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 16:30 Story ID: 372053 Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Hometown: SONORA, CA, US