Testing Morale

Allegan, Mich. – Michigan was the first state in the country to have tested all of the prisoners in the state for the coronavirus.

The Michigan National Guard was instrumental in making this happen, as teams went all over the state systematically testing prisons throughout. All to see how one of the more vulnerable populations was faring in the state.

“Hopefully we can give a basis on how to test, I think overall it was a good representation of how to administer the test relatively quickly to the prisons in the state,” said Sgt. John Lorrison.

It took the only a month for the medics in the National Guard to test all the prisons. Giving many of the Soldiers a new perspective.

“The prisons were different. It was definitely an eye opener, just seeing how they lived in there and how everything was run,” said Lorrison. “The first prison my group went to was in Baraga County and it was not like anything I was expecting.”

Lorrison is the team leader for one team from Task Force North, which originated in the Upper Peninsula at the beginning of May and has made its way to the South, all while testing prisons. They did this by staying on top of things and with good morale.

“I keep an upbeat attitude, keeping up the overall morale for all the teams,” said Lorrison.

In the prisons, the medics were not just administering the nose swab test to see who currently had the virus, but also the blood draw test to see who had it and was not aware.

“I feel with their particular situation they (the prisoners) were a little less interested, and some felt like they were being forced, but the majority wanted it,” said Spc. Muhannad Ghalib.

One of the medics for TF North, Ghalib has been getting a lot of experience. After finishing with the prisons, TF North has moved on to providing drive-through COVID-19 tests throughout the state.

“On the civilian side, everybody seems really excited,” said Ghalib. “They’ll take it even though they have trouble with it, because it is an uncomfortable process, but a necessary one.”

Last weekend the team was in Allegan County. This was just one of six locations the National Guard was conducting tests that weekend. This weekend the Guard is planning on being in seven locations, giving all the medics and Soldiers more experience.

“I love it! Being a medic is an awarding field. I didn’t fully realize it when I first enlisted, but I’m really glad with how it turned out,” said Ghalib.

Michigan, has really boosted the amount of tests it is providing to the citizens, and any who want to can go and get tested for free, all from the safety of their cars. The Michigan National Guard is happy to be a part of that. (Story by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

