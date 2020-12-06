NY National Guard marks Army Birthday with pandemic compliant ceremony

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Master Sgt. Roger Townsend, an IT specialist assigned to New York National Guard Joint...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell | Master Sgt. Roger Townsend, an IT specialist assigned to New York National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Brig. Gen. Michel Natali, the assistant adjutant general, Army, and Spc. Charles Fetzer, a military policeman assigned to the 104th Military Police Battalion, cut the U.S. Army birthday cake during a 245th Army birthday celebration at the Division of Military and Naval Affairs, Latham, N.Y., June 12th, 2020. The Army birthday is recognized each year with a cake cutting featuring the youngest Soldier, representing the future; the oldest Soldier representing wisdom and traditions; along with the commanding officer, though this year COVID-19 precautions were in place limiting the size of the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, N.Y.--The New York National Guard marked the 245th birthday of the United States Army on Friday, June 12, with an abbreviated ceremony, designed to comply with efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Instead of a cake cutting ceremony before a formation of 300 service members and civilian employees at New York National Guard headquarters, just a handful of participants took part. The ceremony and remarks by Brig. Gen. Michel Natali, the Assistant Adjutant General, Army, were taped to be viewed later on the internet.



In another concession to pandemic precautions, the traditional piece of Army birthday cake served on the spot was replaced by cupcakes laid out on a table in the headquarters building. The large sheet cake was replaced by a very small, symbolic cake instead.



Master Sgt. Roger Townsend, a 59-year old from Latham who joined the Army in 1984, and Specialist Charles Fetzer, age 22, who joined the Army in 2017 and lives in Old Chatham, joined Natali is slicing the cake with a ceremonial saber.



Traditionally the oldest Soldier – representing the past of the Army and its traditions—and the youngest Soldier—who represents the future of the Army—cut the birthday cake.



Even though the ceremony had to be changed, it is still important to recognize events like the Army Birthday, Natali said. These events let Soldiers focus on the history of their organization, he explained.



The New York National Guard recognized Memorial Day in a similar fashion.



Fetzer said he was honored to represent the Army’s young Soldiers.



“I love to be in the Army,” said Fetzer, a member of the 104th Military Police Battalion. “ It is the first job I’ve had where I haven’t dreaded going to work in the morning.”



“Every day when I put on this uniform I learn new things,” he added. “I am looking forward to my opportunities.”



Townsend, who will retire in November, is assigned to the Joint Forces Headquarters.



He planned to serve 3 years and instead served 37 years, Townsend said. “I will miss it when I take this uniform off,” he added.



The Army claims June 14, 1775 as its birthday.



That day the Continental Congress moved to “adopt” troops from New England who were besieging the British Army in Boston, and troops from Connecticut and New York, as a Continental Army. Congress also voted to recruit ten companies or riflemen directly into this new Army.

In his remarks, Natali emphasized that its Soldiers are what has made the U.S. Army successful from the Revolutionary War to today.



One of those Soldiers in 1775 was Colonel Goose Van Schaick, Natali said.



Van Schaick was an Albany man who had fought in the French and Indian War and been wounded in the face at Fort Ticonderoga in 1758 while fighting to take it from the French for the British Empire.



Despite that Van Schaick took charge of one of four New York Regiments Congress had authorized on May 25, 1775 -- well before the official Army Birthday—and led it throughout the Revolutionary War.



He was even wounded fighting at Fort Ticonderoga for a second time in 1778, this time fighting to defend it from the British Empire.



He went on to fight at the Battle of Monmouth in 1778 and was at Yorktown in 1782.



When the American Revolution ended in 1783 he was still serving and the most senior colonel in the Continental Army, Natali said.



Since then, Soldiers like Goose Van Schaick have been there to serve. They may not make the history books, but they play a key role, he emphasized.



“Over the ensuring 245 years countless citizens that make up our Army have been there when our nation called, Natali said.



Soldiers like Van Schaick held the Union Army line at Gettysburg to keep the country together during the Civil War, broke the Hindenburg Line during World War I, climbed the bluffs at Omaha Beach to defeat Hitler in World War II, held the line during the Cold War, and battled terrorism after Sept. 11, 2001, Natali said.



“And they are also New York Army National Guard Soldiers who turned out to help our fellow citizens when the Coronavirus struck,” Natali added.



“Each one of us who wears the uniform of the United States Army is part of a story that stretches back 245 years,” he said.



“Each of us has a chance to write our part of that story each and every day, whether we are on active duty or showing up for drill or annual training. It is a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the nation and our citizens,” the general said.