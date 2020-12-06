Naval Health Clinic Annapolis’ Clinic Launches Messaging App

By Lt. Sarah Ermoshkin, DDS



ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Available this week, the Naval Health Clinic Annapolis (NHCA) mobile application called “Clinic Connect” offers patients the ability to find clinic updates easily, access the secure messaging portal to communicate with their providers, contact the Nurse Advice Line and pharmacy, and provide immediate feedback.



“It’s one-stop shopping for patients,” explains Cmdr. Afshin Afarin, NHCA chief medical officer. “The app makes everything related to taking care of healthcare questions and appointments accessible in one place.”



Coronavirus 2019 (COVID 19) changed the way many military treatment facilties operate, and changes are often immediate. Using the app, the clinic can easily push a notification to patients keeping them informed of all changes.



“One of our biggest challenges is getting information out to our beneficiaries, and this is one more tool that we can use to help get the message out quickly and efficiently,” said Capt. Eva Domotorffy, senior nurse executive for NHCA.



It is innovative ideas such as this mobile application that the hospital is implementing to provide the best healthcare during this global pandemic.



“The NHCA team remains committed to providing safe, high-quality care to our patients in an organized and efficient manner,” related Capt. Walter Brafford, NHCA’s commanding officer. “We recognize that communicating to our patients and staff is imperative, and this application will enhance information sharing between patients and the hospital.”



Clinic Connect is available for free on the AppStore and Google Play.



NHCA and its branch clinics remain open and dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of active duty service members, family members, and beneficiaries.



As NHCA responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are additional health protection measures implemented to minimize foot traffic throughout the facility, help mitigate the spread of the virus, and enable staff to preserve better the health and well-being of all patients. The NHCA team remains dedicated to providing the safest, highest quality healthcare to all eligible beneficiaries.

