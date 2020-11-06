HSC-11 Returns from Deployment

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 “Dragon Slayers” returned to Naval Station Norfolk, June 11, marking the end of their deployment after operating in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Fleets while embarked aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).



“Happy to have 6 of 8 aircraft return,” said HSC-11 Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Patrick Morley. “It is great to have our guys back from Harry S. Truman to see their families.”



Morley added that two aircraft will remain deployed in support of U.S. 6th Fleet aboard USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) until July.



On June 5, elements of the Carrier Strike Group returned to Norfolk, which included the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) after nine-months underway.



Additionally, eight squadrons from Carrier Air Wing One (CVW)-1 returned to their home bases, also on June 5, to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Norfolk Naval Station, Norfolk, Virginia; Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington; Naval Air Station Lemoore, California; and Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.



CVW-1, commanded by Capt. Robert Gentry, departed Norfolk on November 18, 2019.



“CVW-1 assets supported Central Command (CENTCOM) air superiority missions during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. During deployment, CVW-1 completed U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Fleet operational requirements, resulting in 8,600 fixed wing sorties, 7,200 traps and more than 16,500 mishap-free flight hours,” said Gentry.



Squadrons of CVW-1 include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers;” VFA-81 “Sunliners;” VFA-136 “Knighthawks;” VFA-211 “Fighting Checkmates;” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks;” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 126 “Seahawks;” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 “Proud Warriors;” HSC 11, and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides.”

