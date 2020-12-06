Longtime Civilian Engineer Assumes No. 2 Spot at NIWC Atlantic

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) has selected Kevin Charlow to be the next Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic deputy executive director.



In this civilian position, Charlow will maintain technical decision authority over NIWC Atlantic projects, overseeing the planning, execution and quality of those projects to ensure compliance with customer requirements, architectures, engineering standards and official NIWC Atlantic, Department of the Navy and Department of Defense policies.



In addition, his day to day work will support command-wide strategic goals and the management of engineering and business operations for more than 4,900 federal civilian and military employees, and approximately 9,000 industry partners.



“Kevin has a long and proven track record at NIWC Atlantic as not only a technical expert but also as a strong leader,” said Executive Director Peter C. Reddy. “Our command is lucky to have such a dedicated public servant in this key leadership role, and I am personally thrilled to serve alongside him.”



Charlow brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience from three decades of service in the Department of the Navy. Since he launched his federal career in 1986 as an electronics engineer for the Naval Electronic Systems Engineering Center in Charleston, he has held many leadership positions at NIWC Atlantic.



His previous assignment was serving as department head for NIWC Atlantic’s Expeditionary Warfare Department, where he oversaw a team of engineers, scientists, logistician specialists, technical specialists and financial managers. Charlow provided strategic direction and managerial oversight for the department’s delivery of command, control, computer, communications, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber and information technology systems and engineering services to meet the expeditionary and mobile operational needs of the Navy, Marine Corps and Special Operations Command.



Charlow earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from Clemson University. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration with emphasis in computer and information resources management from Webster University. He is Level III certified in both program management and systems, planning, research, development and Eegineering (SPRDE) from the Defense Acquisition University. In 2014, he graduated from the “Leadership for a Democratic Society” course at the Federal Executive Institute.



Charlow is a member of the Acquisition Professional Corps and has received several awards, including a NAVWAR Lightning Bolt Award and numerous letters of appreciation and certificates.



As a part of NAVWAR, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

