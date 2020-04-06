Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PdM Intel Systems Welcomes New Leader, Bids Fond Farwell to Lt. Col. Smart

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    As Product Manager (PdM) Intel Systems (IS) continues to deliver exceptional results while supporting the Army’s modernization strategy the program office welcomed its new leader, Lt. Col. Michael A. Fowles during a change of charter ceremony on June 4.

    Outgoing Product Manager, Lt. Col. (P) Shawn Smart passed the charter to Fowles at a ceremony held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

    PdM IS fields and sustains the Army’s keystone programs for modernized Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems that task sensors, process and exploit data and disseminate information about threat, weather and terrain at all echelons. The organization is aligned with the Army’s G2 modernization strategy and vision ensuring that soldiers are adequately trained on systems hardware and software.

    “Lt. Col.(P) Smart leaves the office in a very strong position to continue supplying our Soldiers the best ISR systems possible,” said Col. Thomas Nguyen, Project Manager for Intel Systems & Analytics (IS&A). “We will certainly miss Lt. Col. (P) Smart’s leadership and friendship as she begins her new role in the Army.

    She led the organization’s modernization strategy with the completion of Service Pack 1 fielding to more than 65% of the 1,600 units to be equipped with this capability across the Army, the production of the Tactical Intelligence Ground Station (TGS) LOT E and the recent planning efforts for the development and fielding of the new start program, Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN).

    TITAN will allow commanders the ability to receive multi-discipline intelligence support for targeting and deliver situational awareness (SA) and situational understanding (SU) to mission command. The use of deep-sensing data will provide the ability to fight with accurate long-range precision strike options.

    “I am so honored to have worked with our IS&A team of professionals that currently provide game changing ISR capabilities to our soldiers. We are well positioned to continue that “focus on excellence” into the future,” Smart said. “I am proud of our team and excited about its future.”

    Fowles previously served as the Deputy Chief of the Advancing Concepts Office within the Army Research Laboratory.

    “I am thrilled to be able lead the IS team and look forward to the organization’s continued success, doing amazing things with amazing people to obtain amazing results,” Fowles said.

    “As we move forward with the Army’s modernization efforts, IS has provided the ISR community with critical assets that leave little room for error,” Nguyen said. “Lt. Col.(P) Smart has done an outstanding job laying the groundwork to carry on this tradition. Lt. Col. Fowles is a highly sought after leader and will only add to our tradition and momentum of providing the best ISR support in the world.”

