    Col. Fox assumes command of Recce Town

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Colville McFee 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Heather Fox assumed command of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and Beale Air Force Base during a change of command ceremony June 11, 2020, at Beale Air Force Base, California.

    Throughout Fox’s career, she was a T-38 instructor pilot and a former U-2 pilot that flew from 2005 to 2011, before continuing her career and becoming the newest 9 RW commander.

    “It’s an incredible honor and really humbling to be here as the wing commander and I’m really happy.” Fox said.

    Fox took command of the 9th RW after holding the position of the 9th Operations Group commander since 2019.

    “The last thing I want to say to the Recce Town Airmen is that l am incredibly proud of what everyone is doing and so excited to join this team,” said Fox, “I am here for everyone in the midst of this pandemic, I will not shy away from difficult discussions.”

