181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Soldier takes home First Army Best Warrior title

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Christopher Upshaw with the 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Christopher Upshaw with the 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, shown here June 1, 2020, was named the winner of the first virtual First Army Best Warrior competition June 4, 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.) see less | View Image Page

BY SGT. RYAN TATUM

181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs



An Eagle Brigade Soldier has won the 2020 First Army Best Warrior Competition.



Staff Sgt. Christopher Upshaw with the 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, was named the winner of the first “virtual” competition June 4.



Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, leadership opted for a virtual competition which consisted of weapon qualification, the Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT), Army Combat Fitness Test, an essay about the competitor, and a virtual board which consisted of senior noncommissioned officers as board panel members.



Upshaw, an Oklahoma City native, gave insight on his feelings before and after the board.



“I was feeling nervous because I knew that my superiors in the upper echelons would be judging me, even though I was confident in my knowledge,” said Upshaw. “Once it was announced that I won there was a great relief because for the last two weeks I stressed about it. It was validation of the work I put in for the board.”



Even though Upshaw said he's happy he's won the First Army Best Warrior, the next challenge has already presented itself. Upshaw competes next in the Forces Command (FORSCOM) Best Warrior Competition scheduled for July 10.



“The FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition will also be virtual, which gives me a little relief because I am 38, and I will be going up against younger Soldiers from premiere units within the Army,” said Upshaw. “Trying to beat 23- to 27-year-old Soldiers in the more physical competitions might be kind of tough but I think I have a good advantage for this competition with the experience I have in life and in the Army.”



Upshaw showed appreciation for the support his family gave him during his time preparing for the competition.



“I want to say thank you to my wife Yuki Soejima-Upshaw and children Ace and Alice,” said Upshaw. “She is the rock of my family, and without her I would not have been able to have the time to do the studying especially when COVID-19 pandemic happened she took the time to go over homework in one room while I focused on studying in the dining room.”



Upshaw is now a member of a select group of elite Soldiers who will compete in the 2020 FORSCOM competition, where he will not only represent himself but the Archer Battalion, the Eagle Brigade, Division West, and now, First Army.



