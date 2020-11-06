Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Jackson honors Army birthday with run, cake cutting

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    Fort Jackson honored its 103rd Birthday and the Army’s 245th Birthday all week with events that included units like the 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment running 2.45 miles, a cake cutting and 1st Lt. Sam Chelanga running the Sergeant Major of the Army’s birthday run challenge. The Leader and Fort Jackson social media platforms are also posting stories of installation Soldiers and civilians highlighting the Army’s legacy of service to the nation.

