JB Charleston crew chief wins annual Air Mobility Command award

Senior Airman Christian Graham, a crew chief assigned to the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, earned the Base Honor Guard Member of the Year award for Air Mobility Command.



Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard play a vital role in keeping Airmen morale high by promoting USAF missions, protecting standards, perfecting the image and preserving heritage.



The award showcases Graham's ability to go above and beyond what was expected of him as a member of the JB Charleston Honor Guard.



“Senior Airman Graham was the best candidate for the award as his dedication to the program took him far beyond his responsibilities, and he had a true commitment to the Honor Guard mission,” said Tech. Sgt. Samuel Griffith, the JB Charleston Honor Guard program manager assigned to the 628th Force Support Squadron. “Graham took on the role of program manager in my absence at times and never failed to keep the Honor Guard mission going. His level of responsibilities during these moments far exceeded his grade. While filling in as program manager, his responsibilities included leading a team of 23 personnel, communicating with various funeral homes, civic leaders, base leadership, and maintaining and processing data for submission to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations.”



Graham was honored when he learned that his Honor Guard supervisor submitted his name for consideration of the award. He was even more thrilled when it was announced he won the award.



Graham considers this to be more than just an award, it was an important moment in his career.



“It was extremely exciting when I found out I won. It is by far the best thing that has happened to me in my Air Force career,” said Graham. “I have been through some ups and downs in my Air Force career, but winning this award proves that with the right attitude, you can turn anything around in your career.”

