100th LRS works around the clock, rises to the top

Airmen within the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron work around the clock, from dust to dawn, to ensure that their mission is accomplished, to provide fuel, materiel, vehicles and cargo to members of Team Mildenhall and partners throughout Europe and Africa.



Their hard work and dedication enables Team Mildenhall’s daily success, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed, as the unit was awarded the Major General Warren R. Carter Logistics Readiness Award Daedalian trophy for United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.



“Our Airmen show up to work each and every day to provide logistical support to our teammates, and I’m extremely proud of all they do to get the mission done,” said Capt. Skye Robinson, 100th LRS assistant director of operations. “They provide critical fuel, materiel, supplies, cargo and pretty much anything this base and our partners need. I’m happy they’ve been recognized for their contributions.”



Of course, all 100th LRS Airmen contributed to the win, but four sections within the unit were highlighted as instrumental in 2019 – Fuels Management, Deployment & Distribution, Materiel Management and Vehicle Management.



“Our flight provides fuel support for the 100th Air Refueling Wing, 352d Special Operations Wing and tenant units on base,” said SMSgt. Michael Raffa, 100th LRS fuels superintendent. “We validate every single drop of fuel, and our Airmen push the mission 24/7, 365 days a year, to make sure our jets stay in the air and provide vital fuel to our allies and partners.”



The fuels flight contains six sections: refueling maintenance, training and support, distribution, laboratory, control center and materials. RAF Mildenhall is also home to one of the few Forward Area Refueling Point teams in the entire Air Force, whose job is to refuel aircraft in remote locations when air-to-air is not possible.



Alongside fuels management, the deployment and distribution flight, within the traffic management office, provides efficient, effective and timely movement of assets in support of the base.



“Airmen work with inbound and outbound cargo, package and crate items,” said Tech Sgt. Ron Germain, 100th LRS TMO cargo movement acting section chief. “They schedule deliveries and pickups while also working to make sure funds are properly allocated in the process.”



Shoulder to shoulder with those units, materiel management Airmen are responsible for the daily movement of everything from work gloves to multi-million dollar aircraft components throughout the RAF Mildenhall supply chain.



“No matter what the customer needs, we’re always here to provide the supplies to accomplish the mission,” said Senior Master Sgt. Mesha Skeete, 100th LRS Materiel Management flight chief. “Our team relentlessly accounts for airpower-driven materiel and ensures assets are ready for the war fighter anytime, anywhere.”



Innovations within their customer service, decentralized materiel support and numerous other sections helped overhaul supply chain processes, preserve system integrity and increase mission effectiveness by eliminating over 3,000 errors worth in excess of $2 million in shipments.



“You can’t fly without supply,” Skeete said. “Without us, there wouldn’t be any on-site supply to satisfy customer needs, but this is vital in helping Team Mildenhall rapidly support missions in both Europe and Africa.”



Still, the fuel, materiel, supplies and cargo could not arrive at their final destination without some form of transportation, and that’s where the vehicle management flight comes into play.



“We maintain and manage Team Mildenhall’s 534 vehicles using timely and innovative methods to meet the mission and continue growing tomorrow’s logistic professionals,” said 1st Lt. Calvin A. Berstler, 100th LRS Vehicle Management flight commander.



Airmen within this unit perform a wide variety of tasks, from supplying parts, tools, materials and management of the fleet to scheduled/unscheduled maintenance of all of RAF Mildenhall’s vehicles, and increased the base’s mission capability rate by 14 percent through overhauling of certain programs and performing on-the-spot repairs to allow the fleet to meet any mission.



“Our team’s actions have improved our unit’s efficiency,” Berstler said. “We’ve increased our ability to return vehicles at an expedited rate, enabling more customers to get back into the fight.”



Major Anthony Lamagna, 100th LRS commander, is aware of the importance each section is to the entire unit.



“It’s an honor to be able to work alongside such an extraordinary group of men and women who always put their best foot forward,” said Maj. Anthony Lamagna, 100th LRS commander. “My team and I do our best to remind our folks that they have such a significant impact on the mission and getting our jets in the air and this recognition is what they deserve.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 Story ID: 371935 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB