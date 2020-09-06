30th ABCT Soldiers Conduct Squad Competition

ARIFJAN, Kuwait –Soldiers, fully armed, move through the darkness toward an outcropping of four buildings, with one mission in mind: securing the town from enemy hands.



Soldiers from the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team conducted week two of their best squad competition. The competition pits two squads with the same mission against each other with the winning squad getting to go against the 30th ABCT Brigade Commander and his squad.



"Today, we are conducting the second round of the best squad competition," said Master Sgt. Christopher Fuller, the brigade master gunner. "Today's objective was to clear, seize, hold and objective."



The competition was held in a mock village similar in appearance to villages they could encounter while deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility.



"I think this training is very realistic," said Fuller. "They could actually get a mission to clear a village."



This competition was not solely a competition but also an opportunity to enhance each team's skills.



"We got a lot of good training out of it," said Fuller. "The squads put a lot of work into it."



This training was conducted with specialized equipment that the Soldiers can use with their M4 rifles.



"Tonight, we used simunitions," said Fuller. "It is like a paintball."



Although simunitions allow Soldiers to safely fire at each other with no lasting effects, they do serve as a stinging reminder of mistakes made on the training lane.



“They hurt a lot," said a Soldier participating in the exercise when asked how it felt to be shot with simunitions.



The Soldiers' hard work was not only seen by their brigade leadership but also by Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, the commander of Task Force Spartan, the brigade’s higher headquarters, while deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



"It's a learning experience," explained Ferrari to two squads that had just finished their portion for the night. "Because of how we train. This is why we are the best fighting force."

