The Soldier with a system: How a brilliant mind helped PPE distribution

CAMP MABRY, Texas—“She’s an outstanding Soldier,” said Staff Sgt. Juan Ramos. “She made everything happen. If it wasn’t for her, nothing would go in and out efficiently.”



Ramos, a noncommissioned officer in charge of inventory for Joint Task Force 176’s General Support Unit 18, explained that the initiative and knowledge of one of the Soldiers he leads vastly improved their medical supply distribution operations during the COVID-19 response.



Spc. Victoria Rodriguez, a Soldier with the 449th aviation support battalion, completed her initial training as a trained satellite communications maintainer-operator in January 2020, but she relied on her college education to make a difference in how her team kept track of the goggles, masks and gloves.



“They wanted a system where they could have transparency on what we receive, so that they know what we can send out,” Rodriguez said. “So that’s what I made for our higher ups: basically to see how much product we have at the moment.”



Her system, which used spreadsheet software shared on the cloud, was met with such enthusiasm from organizations her team was distributing supplies to that one of these organizations offered her a job.



“They were really impressed and said, ‘we need someone who thinks the way you do on our team,’” she said.



Rodriguez graduated in 2017 with a major in supply chain management, but she wasn’t able to put her degree to work for her right away, she said, because she didn’t yet have enough job experience to impress potential employers.



But now she does, she says.



“The National Guard has literally given me the experience to be able to go with more confidence into an interview and say, ‘This is what I’ve done with the National Guard,’” she said.



Story and photos by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 19:25 Location: AUSTIN, TX, US