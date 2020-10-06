USS Albany Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK (NNS) -- The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk from a deployment, June 10.



Under the command of Cmdr. Mathias Vorachek, Albany returns from a deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility where it executed the chief of naval operations' maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.



“I could not be more impressed with my team of Sailors, chief petty officers and officers for their accomplishments,” said Vorachek. “Going into deployment, we had already achieved success in our tasks, but the ability to deploy on time, safely execute missions vital to national security, and display our Nation’s pride on foreign shores is a memory I will never forget.”



As the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic spread across the globe, Albany continued to conduct operations underway.



“Our loved ones at home held the front lines against an unseen threat while we were out performing our mission,” said Command Master Chief (Submarine) Dustin Rushing, Albany's chief of the boat. “I am happy to be back home with my family, and thankful for all of the Albany families who maintained the homefront during a challenge none of us anticipated or planned for prior to deployment.”



Amy Rushing, the wife of Dustin Rushing, is happy to have her husband home from his sixth six-month deployment.



“No matter the time as a Navy submariner family, no matter the number of deployments and underways, you never get used to this life,” she said. “Every deployment is different, and this one was no exception. Keeping with tradition, our Sailors are returning to a different world than the one they left six months ago. Reintegration is a melting pot of emotions, but at the end of the day it's really pretty simple and wonderful to know that your Sailor is home, and your family is together again.”



During the deployment, Albany steamed approximately 36,000 nautical miles with the crew supporting diplomatic relationships by conducting port visits in Rota, Spain; Toulon, France; and Faslane, Scotland.



Twenty-six enlisted Sailors and four officers earned their submarine warfare qualification, known as "dolphins," while six officers promoted, three enlisted Sailors advanced to the next paygrade and three reenlisted.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



Albany, whose motto is "Still Making History," is the fifth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name of New York's capital city. Built by Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat Division, Albany was commissioned April 7, 1990, as the 43rd nuclear-powered Los Angeles-class submarine.



The Los Angeles-class submarine is 360 feet long and 33 feet wide, and weighs about 6,900 tons when submerged. Underwater, it can reach speeds in excess of 25 knots.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:47 Story ID: 371851 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Albany Returns from Deployment, by Holly Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.