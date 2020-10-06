Some installation services return at Fort McCoy after pandemic closure

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Campground guests and their campers are shown May 24, 2020, at Pine View Campground at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Campground guests and their campers are shown May 24, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The campground reopened with restrictions May 22, 2020, after having been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic response at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

When the installation began its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, immediate action was taken to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep the community safe.



That action included closing many facilities and stopping or limiting many services. It also meant shifting many workforce operations to teleworking. Now, three months later, conditions have improved and the post is slowly returning to normal operations.



• One of the first noticeable changes to operations was the reopening of Pine View Campground on May 22. The campground opened with special guidelines for safety, including asking customers to maintain social distancing of 6 feet at all times and limiting places for visitors to full-service sites and cabins.



• Fort McCoy’s Gate 20 also resumed operations in early June when it was reopened to regular and commercial traffic. And, on June 8, all electronic gates were reopened to regular users who have the required training and clearance for use.



• In April, all dining facilities were closed until further notice. Beginning June 4, a facility in building 1362 returned to breakfast, lunch, and dinner operations. This facility, located at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy complex, is open for military members and Department of Defense civilian employees on official orders for temporary duty training. Diners must wear face masks when waiting in lines and wash hands when entering the facility.



• Army Substance Abuse Program/Employee Assistance Program Services is at normal operations with minor mitigation extras.



• The Fort McCoy Exchange Food Court is now offering a dine-in option. The food court seating area is limited to 25 percent of capacity.



• Legal services — In an attempt to avoid mass gathering in the waiting area, and to maintain proper spacing of clients, the Installation Legal Office accepts walk-ins provided there is no conflict with another client. To ensure no conflict, please call ahead or schedule an appointment.



• Transportation Management Company (TMC)/Commercial Travel Office (CTO) — No walk-in assistance available yet. The TMC/CTO in building 2180 is supporting all customers virtually. Customers can contact the TMC at CWT/SatoTravel office via www.cwtsatotravel.com.



• The Personal Property Processing Office (PPPO) is supporting all customers, in person and virtually.



• The Education Center has limited staffing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. APT testing is available on Tuesdays. Counseling and TABE testing are available on Wednesdays.



• Individuals needing to purchase permits can do so online through iSportsman (https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net/). The Permit Sales Office (Building 2168) will have limited access and is available upon scheduled appointment.



Other planned changes and updates will take place as the health condition is updated and approved.



For a complete list of updates on events and services, go to https://www.facebook.com/notes/fort-mccoy/covid-19-impactedcanceled-activities-at-fort-mccoy/1628948600597257/. (Note: This link will update as services change, so check back regularly.)