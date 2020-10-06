Nebraska Soldiers support COVID-19 housing accommodation project

Photo By 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen | Sharleen Roth, assistant director for safety and physical environment for university...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen | Sharleen Roth, assistant director for safety and physical environment for university housing at the University of Nebraska, provides important university housing operational information to Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, April 13, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska during a campus tour. The Nebraska National Guard will provide personnel to assist with alternative housing operations at university dormitories for healthcare workers and first responders in need of a safe space to self-quarantine. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen) see less | View Image Page

When Sgt. Haley Munson joined the Nebraska Army National Guard six years ago, helping her local communities, state and nation is exactly what she wanted to do.

Recently Munson, a transportation management coordinator with the 734th Combat Services Support Battalion out of Kearney, Nebraska, and a senior at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, was able to help her state out when she was activated to support the COVID-19 housing accommodation project at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

The Nebraska Accommodation Project (NAP) was established to provide space for individuals who are required to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19. The NAP program is a joint collaboration between the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska National Guard.

“When I joined, the service part of serving in the National Guard was the biggest part to me,” Munson said. “And to better the world.”

Munson supported the housing site at UNO, which held both quarantine and isolation housing. The UNO location is one of four alternate quarantine and isolation housing sites in the state of Nebraska.

The goal of the accommodation program is to offer temporary housing to Nebraskans that have been exposed to COVID-19 and are in need of a quarantine and/or an isolation location outside of their normally defined household due to a high-risk household member.

“While the numbers of guests have not been large — and that in itself is a good sign — the Nebraska Accommodation Project has provided an invaluable service for those health care workers and first responders who needed a way to shield their own families from exposure to COVID-19,” said Khalilah LeGrand, DHHS director of communications.

According to Munson, she loved the housing program she was supporting.

“The program is a brilliant idea,” Munson said. “It’s a great opportunity for the community and provides a safe location.”

“It’s a nice way to take the fear away from families so it wouldn’t get to their family members,” Munson added. “I wished more people would use this resource because it helps keep families safe.”

Nebraska Army National Guard 1st Lt. Joshua Kelsey, 134th Cavalry Squadron and officer in charge of the UNO housing program for the National Guard, said he couldn’t agree more.

“I love being in the position to help families try to stay safe and healthy by providing housing for people with COVID-19,” Kelsey said. “The team of National Guard Soldiers and Airmen at UNO have really come together as a Guard family. We are working together to make sure everyone stays safe and goes home to their families healthy.”

“Overall, it was a great experience,” Munson said. “The guests seemed to be pretty happy and the joy on their faces when they got to go home safely to their families made the mission worth it.”