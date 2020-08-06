Bataan Remembers The Battle of Midway



By MC2 Angus Beckles, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Public Affairs



A formation of Sailors and Marines stood at attention in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) to commemorate the Battle of Midway with a remembrance ceremony, Jan. 8.



The ceremony included a wreath laying and words from Capt. Gregory J. Leland, Bataan’s commanding officer.



The Battle of Midway has often been referred to as the most stunning and decisive blow in the history of naval warfare and the most the most decisive battle in the Pacific theater during World War II.



“When reflecting on World War II, we often recall the attack on Pearl Harbor, the storming of Normandy and the battle of Iwo Jima,” said Leland. “However, one battle, a three-day conflict which would turn the tides in the fight, is worthy of special recognition – the Battle of Midway.”



Leading up to Midway, Japan believed the United States to be demoralized after recent defeats, and attempted to bring a quick end to the war in the Pacific.



“The world viewed us as underdogs, America needed to win,” said Leland. “We were coming out of the gate with an obvious disadvantage. However, we had one advantage, the Japanese never saw us coming.”



Naval intelligence and leadership was critical to the victory at Midway, but the efforts of the individual Sailors made success a possibility.



“No man who fought goes unappreciated,” said Leland. “Midway was an all-hands effort, from flag officers to fighter pilots to the engine room, gunners’ mates and maintenance crews. Adm. Nimitz declared that subordinates fighting at Midway had written ‘a glorious page in history.’”



The battle lasted three days, however many brave Sailors would not return home. When the battle ended, more than 3,000 Japanese and more than 300 American Sailors were killed.



“We continue to honor these sailors with namesakes such as USS Midway and Chicago’s Midway International Airport,” said Leland. “But no commemoration will compare to the selfless sacrifice made in love and dedication to their country.”



In his closing remarks, Leland challenged the crew to take a moment and honor the sacrifices of our predecessors, while acknowledging the persistent teamwork from the current embarked Assault Craft Unit 4, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Amphibious Squadron 8, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel.

.

“I ask that you remember these Sailors who fought courageously during this monumental battle,” said Leland. “Our team I ask that you keep your hearts and heads high in support of the Navy’s ongoing efforts to keep our waters safe and free.”



To close off the ceremony, a wreath displaying the stars and stripes of the American flag was laid to sea by Chaplain Lt. Joshua Holland.

