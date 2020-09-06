Military Athletes Appearing on NBC's The Titan Games

Military Athletes Appearing on NBC and AFN



George A. Smith



An Army officer stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany and his Air Force officer brother from Yokota are about to become more than American Forces Network (AFN) viewers. Next week they star in the network’s prime time entertainment line-up.



Army Lt. Col. Eric Palicia and Air Force Capt. Noah Palicia compete in the episode of NBC’s The Titan Games airing June 16 at 8 p.m. Central European Time/Japan Korea Time on AFN|spectrum. The episode airs June 15 on NBC. The show, hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, features people from across America competing in endurance-based mental and physical challenges of "epic proportions" for the title of Titan.



During the episode, AFN will air a series of behind the scene stories of how the brothers train and compete and how the experience made their bond even stronger.



Lt. Col. Palicia, stationed with the United States Army Europe Headquarters as the Deputy for Facilities and Construction, expects a full critique of his performance to follow.



“I would be surprised and disappointed if my fellow Soldiers didn’t give me a hard time for some silly things I was either told to say on camera or let slip out of my mouth,” he said. “Everyone in the Headquarters all the way back to my high school have already given me a load of ribbing, which is great. I’ve also got a ton of friends deployed and now they’ve got something to over analyze and make sure I never live down.”



His brother, Capt. Noah Palicia, a C130J instructor pilot stationed in Yokota, Japan, expects similar treatment.



“I’m thrilled…and a little terrified! I just don’t want to become a meme!” Capt. Palicia laughed.



Appearing on the show was an unforgettable experience for both of the brothers.



“I was able to meet some incredible celebrities like Major General Leavitt (the first female fighter pilot), The Rock, Victor Cruz, Joe Thomas, Tyron Woodley, and legends in the CrossFit world like Matt Chan, Dani Speegle, and Margaux Alvarez. It was heartwarming to see first- hand how kind and passionate these folks are in real life. I pushed myself to new limits, had a ton of fun, and most importantly bonded with my younger brother doing something we both enjoy most…competition,” said Lt. Col. Palicia.



Viewers have a very determined behind-the-scenes person to thank for getting the show on NBC and AFN. Capt. Palicia’s wife Lesly posted a message on The Titan Games Instagram saying that they should choose the Palicia brothers. They took her advice. Mission complete!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 17:11 Story ID: 371783 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Athletes Appearing on NBC's The Titan Games, by George Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.