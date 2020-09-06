Raider Retention; Mission Accomplished

Photo By Sgt. Daniel Guerrero | Sgt. Orion Murphy and 1st Lt. Wesley Johnson, along with flag holders, Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Daniel Guerrero | Sgt. Orion Murphy and 1st Lt. Wesley Johnson, along with flag holders, Staff Sgt. Brandon Williams and Sgt. Zackery Sansom, all from the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a reenlistment ceremony in front of the 3ID headquarters, Nov 19th, 2019. . When Soldiers reenlist, they have the option to decide the venue at which they conduct the ceremony providing there is an American flag present. see less | View Image Page

As of June 4th, 2020, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division is the first brigade combat team in the U.S. Forces Command to close out their retention missions for fiscal year 2020 and 2021.



This amazing accomplishment could not have been possible without 1ABCT’s amazing career counselors, whose job it is to advise, inform, and ensure Soldiers are set up for success along their respective career paths.



"I couldn't be more proud of this amazing team of career counselors,” said Master Sgt. Augusto Bernard, 1ABCT’s senior career counselor. “They are the epitome of present leaders who genuinely care about their Soldiers and their families. I truly believe that they enjoy what they do, and that is making sure our Soldiers and families are set up for success and are given the best opportunities available while still meeting the needs of the Army."



On a daily basis, career counselors help Soldiers from various military occupational specialties. This means they must have an in depth knowledge of many different possible career paths, depending on each Soldiers’ needs.



1ABCT is comprised of seven battalions, each with an assigned career counselor. It is these counselors that Soldiers talk to when making some of the most important decisions of their careers. These counselors hold a position in which Soldiers place a lot of trust, and these counselors do not take that lightly.



"This has been a really great opportunity to serve in this unit, and on this team of excellent career counselors with some of the best Soldiers and leaders I have met,” Said Staff Sgt. Matthew Taggart, a battalion career counselor with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1ABCT, 3ID. “Each one of us brings something different to the table and when we come together, as a team of counselors, we can make anything happen, but most importantly we take care of our Soldiers."



In the past seven days alone, 1ABCT has reenlisted/extended 22 Soldiers; 14 of which volunteered to stabilize in the Raider Brigade.