Quarantined on Orders: Friendswood, Texas U.S Navy Reservist Faced COVID-19 Setbacks

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas



JAPAN— Aviation Electronics Mate 3rd Class Jason Hoberg, a U.S. Navy Reservist assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) from Friendswood, Texas, began his orders overseas in quarantine due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

A Restriction of Movement Order (ROM) came as a result of the current surge in global coronavirus cases. In an effort to slow the spread of the disease, Japan fell in line with other countries by closing businesses, schools and other public gathering places.

Hoberg adjusted to life inside the confines of his hotel room, where his only contact with the outside world was during the daily deliveries he received of groceries and other necessities.

He mostly occupied his time on lockdown reading and playing his guitar, but even those activities have their limitations. “I ran out of reading material and can only play my guitar for so long before my fingers get too sore,” Hoberg said.

Once out of quarantine, Hoberg assisted his active-duty counterparts with communication relays in support of the installation’s Emergency Operations Center.

“The flow of information is the key to a successful mission,” Hoberg explained, “ I hope to gain more experience in the EM community as it is closely related to the degree I’m working on.”

When asked why he feels the Navy Reserve is important he said, “The Reserve allows the quick response of trained personnel to support other activities when needed.”

Cmdr. Kathleen Gilpin, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Commander, Navy Region Japan, expressed how impressed she is by how her Sailors are handling the restrictions during this uncertain time. “As a combined effort of CNFJ (Commander, Naval Forces Japan) and CNRJ, we’ve seen the team really come together over the past week and a half, despite being physically quarantined in their individual rooms. It’s made me extremely proud to be a part of CNRJ and I am honored to be in the company of such patriots,” she said.

Hoberg is taking the current pandemic crisis in stride. He said traveling to Japan while the rest of the world was avoiding travel was, “relaxing”. He is glad that his father, a nurse, and his mother, who is retired, are doing fine back home and he looks forward the most to feeling the wind when he is allowed to go back outside.



