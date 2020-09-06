CCDC Aviation, Missile Center celebrates Army birthday

When the Soldier needs it, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Center Aviation & Missile Center is there.



For 56 of the U.S. Army’s 245 years, CCDC AvMC has been there in some capacity – as McMorrow Laboratories, the Missile Research and Development Command, the Aviation & Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center and, its latest iteration, as part of Army Futures Command. From the Nike-Ajax, the first guided missile to intercept and kill an aircraft, to the Redstone, which placed the first satellite into orbit, to the center’s role in three of the Army’s modernization priorities, CCDC AvMC is technology driven, Warfighter focused.



June is Army Heritage Month, a time to recognize Soldiers, families and civilians for their achievements and contributions. June 14, the Army birthday, marks 245 years since the Continental Army, under the command of Gen. George Washington, was formed by the Second Continental Congress in an effort to unite the 13 original colonies against British forces. It is also Flag Day.



“I am truly honored to serve the Army in its critical role in support of our nation’s defense,” said Dr. Juanita M. Christensen, AvMC executive director. “I am looking forward to many more years of deliberate service under the Army Futures Command as we all work together to meet the modernization mission. Happy Birthday, Army! Army Strong!”



AvMC serves as the Army’s focal point for research, development, and engineering technology for aviation and missile platforms across the life cycle. The center plays a critical role in two of the Army’s six modernization priorities – Future Vertical Lift and Air & Missile Defense – and has a significant impact on a third – Long Range Precision Fires. Its workforce is approximately 12,000 strong, with over 3,000 government civilians, 20 military and nearly 9,000 support contractors.



For the AvMC workforce, June is a time to showcase its patriotism and the shared Army values of love of country and the oaths taken to defend the American way of life.



“Happy Birthday to America's Army – 245 years of the brave protecting the land of the free,” said Barry Pike, director of the AvMC Technology Development Directorate.



