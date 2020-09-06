Quarantined on Orders: Houston Reservist Faced COVID-19 Setbacks

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas



JAPAN– Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Barela, a U.S. Navy Reservist from Houston, Texas, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), experienced a 14-day Restriction of Movement Order (ROM) due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Barela arrived in Yokosuka, Japan on March 21 to support the Emergency Operations Center. Barela’s arrival came on the heels of a global surge in COVID-19 cases. As a result, public gathering places, businesses and school districts had been placed on lockdown, in an effort to slow the virus’s spread.

The ROM extended Barela’s original 28-day mission, restricting him and his fellow shipmates to days of isolation within the confines of their rooms. Their only contact with the outside world was during daily deliveries of groceries, personal hygiene items, and other household necessities.

Barela said one of the biggest challenges of being on lockdown, so far from home, was trying not to worry about his loved ones. “My family back home is trying to adapt the best they can,” he said. To cope, Barela spent most of his time working out and communicating with his family.

When asked what traveling during the pandemic was like, Barela said, “It was eerie. The roads and airports were sparsely populated, lending to the true gravity of the situation we are all currently facing.”

Barela expressed the importance of the Navy Reserve during this critical time. “The Navy Reserve is an essential supplement because of situations just like this. We have trained extensively not just to deploy whenever and wherever we are needed, but to be able to perform seamlessly alongside the active component,” he said.

Capt. Dinis Pimentel, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Commander, Navy Forces Japan (CNFJ), shared his appreciation for his Sailors. “I am beyond proud of what these men and women have endured and look forward to their accomplishments while serving in uniform to assist in combating this virus,” he said.

Barela remains undeterred by the world’s current crisis. He expressed his duty to “answer the call” and said, “I wanted to do more than just watch events unfold from home. In this international emergency, someone has to be on the front lines.”





USN

