Quarantined on Orders: Long Beach Reservist Faced COVID-19 Setbacks

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sandi Grimnes Moreno

JAPAN— Yeoman 1st Class Rathtana Sory, a United States Navy Reservist, assigned to Commander Navy Forces, Japan, (CNFJ), from Long Beach, Calif., experienced a 14-day Restriction of Movement Order (ROM) after arriving in Japan during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Sory and 25 other Navy Reservists assigned to both CNFJ and Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), arrived in Japan to support the Emergency Operations Center on March 24.

The reservists arrived just as COVID-19 cases began to surge prompting businesses, school districts and other public places around the world to shut down in an effort to slow the spread.

The quarantine will extend the original 28-day mission, adding days of isolation and forcing many Sailors, like Sory, to adjust to life inside the confines of their hotel rooms. Their only contact with the outside world is during the daily deliveries they receive of groceries and other necessities.

Sory adjusted to life inside quarantine and said that “it’s really not that bad or a serious challenge. I’ve been out to sea for over 120 days, and I would trade 14 days in a room with all the amenities any day.”

Cmdr. Kathleen Gilpin, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Commander, Navy Region Japan, is proud of how the Sailors are handling the restrictions during this uncertain time. “As a combined effort of CNFJ and CNRJ, we’ve seen the team really come together, despite being physically quarantined in their individual rooms. They had daily PT together (virtually), hotel room cooking competitions, and, most importantly a network of support amongst each other.”

Sory said her family back home is doing ok practicing social distancing, adhering to the local and government policies in place, and only going out for necessities. As long as there is internet connectivity, modern technology has allowed them to stay connected with FaceTime.

“It takes a special type of devotion to duty to leave your families and employers at home during a worldwide health crisis that’s causing multiple restrictions to routine daily life to go overseas in support of another nation,” Gilpin said. “It’s really a testament to not only the Sailors themselves, but also the families and employers supporting them. It’s a team effort!”

USN

