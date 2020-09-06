Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise keeps EOD ready

    Photo By Natalie Stanley | Master Sgt. Andrew Ueno, 926th Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, trains in a...... read more read more

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Master Sgt. Andrew Ueno and Senior Airman Michael McKnight, 926th Explosive Ordnance Disposal, train in a stateside or permissive improvised explosive device response exercise June 6, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

    Ueno and McKnight worked to determine if a simulated suspect package was a device and to render it safe.

    “The primary objective being protection of personnel and property,” said Senior Master Sgt. William Adomeit, 926th EOD superintendent.

    The EOD team participates in an exercise every unit training exercise weekend to practice their nine different mission sets that they are required to be proficient in. UTA weekends consist of classroom instruction and a practical exercise.

    This exercise is the first time the EOD team was able to conduct face-to-face training since the start of COVID-19 restrictions.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 10:30
    Story ID: 371741
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise keeps EOD ready, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    926th Wing
    Reserve Ready

