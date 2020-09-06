Exercise keeps EOD ready

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Master Sgt. Andrew Ueno and Senior Airman Michael McKnight, 926th Explosive Ordnance Disposal, train in a stateside or permissive improvised explosive device response exercise June 6, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.



Ueno and McKnight worked to determine if a simulated suspect package was a device and to render it safe.



“The primary objective being protection of personnel and property,” said Senior Master Sgt. William Adomeit, 926th EOD superintendent.



The EOD team participates in an exercise every unit training exercise weekend to practice their nine different mission sets that they are required to be proficient in. UTA weekends consist of classroom instruction and a practical exercise.



This exercise is the first time the EOD team was able to conduct face-to-face training since the start of COVID-19 restrictions.

