925th CBN assumes regional contracting center command

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Rickey Torres, left, officially assumes command of the Regional Contracting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Rickey Torres, left, officially assumes command of the Regional Contracting Center-Afghanistan from Lt. Col. Eric Brooks while using COVID-19 safe practices May 22 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Torres is the commander of the 925th Contracting Battalion from Fort Drum, New York. Brooks is the commander of the 919th Contracting Battalion from Fort Bliss, Texas. see less | View Image Page

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (May 22, 2020) -- The 925th Contracting Battalion assumed command of the Regional Contracting Center-Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel May 22 in Afghanistan.



Under the leadership of Lt. Col. Rickey Torres, the 925th CBN commander, and Master Sgt. Justin Pellak, the battalion senior enlisted adviser, the contracting battalion assumed the mission of providing contracting solutions and support throughout the Combined Joint Operations Area-Afghanistan in order to enable U.S. and coalition forces to build Afghanistan National Defense Security Forces capacity and legitimacy.



“The 925th Contracting Battalion and RCC-Afghanistan provide precision contract support to support all contingencies and operations … to win in a complex world,” Torres said in a guidance and expectations message. “We are the face of the contracting community (too) forge alliances, synchronize and integrate premier contracting operations and optimize readiness with mission partners.”



Torres credits a team effort by the battalion and contracting office’s Department of the Army civilians, contractors, NCOs and officers as significant and essential in preparing the unit for success during the deployment.



“Our warfighters count on us for the operational contract support needed to accomplish the mission, wherever and whenever they need it,” he said. “Your tireless efforts endure that our Army remains the best in the world, and every team member is critical to our success.”



The 925th CBN is comprised of a headquarters and four contracting teams aligned with the 10th Mountain Division Light Infantry at Fort Drum, New York. This deployment marks the third time the battalion has deployed with the 10th Mountain in the last four years. The 925th CBN and MICC-Fort Drum contracting office provide reliable, agile and responsive contract capability and support to the Fort Drum Garrison and 10th Mountain. The 925th CBN and MICC-Fort Drum are subordinate to the 419th Contracting Support Brigade headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



About the MICC:

Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.