NNSY Teen Wins Virginia Military Youth of the Year Award

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019-2020 school year has looked a lot different than any previous year. Yet, for Jaidyn A. Johnson, a junior at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth and a member of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Teen Program, the obstacles set in place by COVID-19 have not stopped her from achieving great things. On Apr. 17, Johnson competed against five other military teens from across Virginia to be named the Virginia State Military Youth of the Year. The competition, which is typically held in-person, was conducted using Zoom video chat this year. Despite the different setting, Johnson did not miss a beat and became the third teen from NNSY’s program in consecutive years to win the title.



The award is the state-level of the Boys and Girls Club of America (BGCA) Youth of the Year competition. The competition was established in 1947 to celebrate the accomplishments of young people from across the country. The military youth of the year category was introduced in 2013 to recognize outstanding teens served by BGCA-affiliated youth centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. There are four levels to the Youth of the Year competition: local, state, regional, and national.



Prior to winning the state award, Johnson won locally and was named the NNSY Youth of the Year. According to NNSY’s Teen Program Coordinator Joshua Kester, she was selected because of her character and leadership traits. Kester described Johnson as a “strong, purposeful and vibrant young woman.”



With a grade point average of 4.12, Johnson is currently the second in her class. At school, she serves as the Vice President of National Honor Society, secretary for her student government, and as a commanding officer for Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (NJROTC). She has been an active member of NNSY’s Teen Program for four years. In that time she has taken on leadership roles including serving as the Vice President of the Keystone Club and as the installation’s youth representative on the Youth Sponsorship Council. Additionally, Johnson has led multiple community service projects for the local military community including the annual Back to School Bash which helps provide local families with school supplies.



Johnson herself is a proud military child – her mother is an active duty sailor in the U.S. Navy. Along with her mother, her loving family includes her grandmother and younger sister. She hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps and serve her country. Johnson’s goal is to attend Clark Atlanta University and pursue a naval career as a Military Family Psychologist.



The teen program and the NNSY Youth Center have been central to Johnson’s development as a leader. She said, “The youth center has helped me navigate through the overwhelming pressure to succeed and find my passions. Because of that, I want to be an advocate for my peers to let them know that they should not feel forced to take the traditional route, but instead trust, embrace and admire the uniqueness of their process.”



Child Youth Programs (CYP) is operated by Fleet and Family Readiness and strives to support military youth within the community by offering both a school age care program and a teen program. Kester said, “Our teen program offers a fun and safe environment for the teens in our community to participate in a variety of activities.” Some of the activities include the Keystone Club, community service projects, field trips, college tours, and “a chance to meet teens from other military installations in our region,” Kester added.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration for Johnson had to be delayed; however, Kester said they are planning on holding one after things are deemed safe and physical distancing restrictions are relaxed. But the competition for Johnson is not over. Next fall, as she starts her senior year of high school, Johnson will compete for the title of Southeastern Military Youth of the Year. If she wins, she will go on to compete for the national title.



Kester has full faith that Johnson will do well in the competition and in the future. He said, “Jaidyn has overcome a lot of obstacles in her life and through that she has gained confidence in herself. Through hard work and her own self-confidence, she has accomplished a lot and I am certain she will continue on that path. I believe that she is a great example of how if you believe in yourself and work hard, there is nothing you cannot achieve.”

