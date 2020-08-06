Quarantined on Orders: North Carolina Navy Reservist faces COVID-19 Setback

By Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Luke McCall



JAPAN - Logistics Support Specialist 1st Class Lissa Holsclaw, a United States Navy Reservist, assigned to Commander, Naval Forces Japan, from Lenoir, N. C., experienced a 14-day Restriction of Movement Order (ROM) upon her arrival in Japan, March 24 due the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, her day-to-day life was been put on hold until the end of the ROM when she was assigned duties with Commander Fleet Actives Yokosuka (CFAY), Emergency Operations Center.

Holsclaw, along with 25 of her fellow Sailors, arrived in Japan just as there was an increase in overall COVID-19 cases, causing schools, businesses and other public places around the world to be shut down to stem the spread of the virus. Many in her unit had to cope with the struggles inherent with self-isolation in an environment they are not completely familiar with.

“Filling up my time with worthwhile things to do was the biggest challenge, and pacing myself so that I didn’t do too much, too fast,” said Holsclaw. “ Also, I found it’s harder to concentrate in such an abnormal environment.”

To pass the time, she spent much of her day reading novels or her Bible, and she worked on study assignments, She found there were a lack of choices on the television in Japan and that the current news is so negative that she tried to avoid watching it. Holsclaw said she found the time to connect with her loved ones back home to see how they are getting through these tough times. “My family is taking the shelter-in-place order from our state’s governor well. We stay in touch through Skype and email,” she said.

Despite the fact that the pandemic required her to remain away from her family longer than she had expected, she remains focused on her mission and the inherent duties of a member of the United States Navy Reserve. “It’s critically important because the active duty can get over-strained during times of war or other national crisis. Reservists are doing their best to be ready and fully integrated so that we can assist the AC (active component) as much as needed,” she replies.

When asked why she accepted orders to Japan during the coronavirus outbreak, she explained, “I believe it would be a very meaningful endeavor and that the work here at CFAY would be more rewarding that if I stayed at home. Also, I really enjoy the people of CNFJ HQ, and feel privileged to work with them.”

USN

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:52 Story ID: 371711 Location: LENOIR, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quarantined on Orders: North Carolina Navy Reservist faces COVID-19 Setback, by CDR Nicolas Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.