USS Iwo Jima Holds Change of Command

MAYPORT, Fla. (NNS) – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) held a change of command on the bridge, June 8th.



At the ceremony, Capt. David Loo, of New York, relieved Capt. Darrell S. Canady, of North Carolina, the commanding officer of the Iwo Jima.



The ceremony celebrated Capt. Canady's successful leadership during his tour as commanding officer, including one deployment in the 5th and 6th area of operations and Trident Juncture 2018 which was the largest NATO event in the North Sea in recent history.



After being relieved of command, Capt. Canady told the crew his appreciation for their efforts during his time onboard Iwo Jima.



“Thanks for making this an outstanding tour,” said Capt. Canady. “For those who have been here since I got here, who went through deployment, through Trident Juncture, went through the whole shipyard period, extra thanks to you. For the new folks, keep up what you’ve been doing here. We’ve made huge strides. If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.”



Capt. Loo is the 14th commanding officer of Iwo Jima. Prior to assuming command of Iwo Jima, Capt. Loo previously served as the commanding officer of the “Warlords” of HSM- 51, and the “Airwolves” of HSM-40.

Capt. Loo's shore tours include the “Airwolves” of HSL-40, as an instructor pilot and quality assurance officer. He has been assigned to the joint staff, where he served as a joint strategic planner for Joint Concept Development Experimentation and the Executive Assistant to the vice director for Joint Force Development. He has also been assigned to the Navy staff, where he served as the deputy director for Joint and Navy Urgent Requirements and the executive assistant to the director, Integrated Warfare.



Capt. Loo’s first tour of duty was with the “Warlords” of HSL-51 where he deployed aboard USS Gary (FFG 51), USS Vandegrift (FFG 48) and USS Cowpens (CG 63). He served aboard the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), as the assistant air officer and aircraft handling officer. He has served with the

“Vipers” of HSL-48, as the detachment six officer in charge aboard USS Winston S Churchill (DDG 81). Additionally, he served aboard the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), as the ship’s navigator.



Capt. Judd Krier, a native of Bath, Pennsylvania, serves as Iwo Jima’s executive officer.



Iwo Jima is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida conducting continuous maintenance availability.



For more news and information about USS Iwo Jima visit www.navy.mil/local/lhd7/ or http://www.Facebook.com/USSIwoJimaLHD7.

