Quarantined on Orders: Idaho Navy Reservist faces COVID-19 Setback

JAPAN—Operations Specialist 1st Class Kyle Holmes, a United States Navy Reservist, assigned to Commander, Naval Forces Japan, (CNFJ), from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is currently on a mission to Japan and experienced a 14-day Restriction of Movement Order after arriving during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Holmes and 25 other Navy Reservists assigned to both CNFJ and Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), arrived in Japan to support the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on March 24.

The reservists arrived just as COVID-19 cases began to surge prompting businesses, school districts and other public places around the world to shut down in an effort to slow the spread.

The quarantine will extend the original 28-day mission, adding days of isolation and forcing many Sailors like Holmes to adjust to life inside the confines of their hotel rooms. Their only contact with the outside world is during the daily deliveries they receive of groceries and other necessities.

Fortunately, Holmes has a large window that receives sun almost the entire day. He said he was able to get fresh air and direct sunlight every day. “The only thing I am currently missing is the freedom to go where I would like (golfing) or purchase my own food.”

Even though he is in isolation he said he has very little time to himself. He has been communicating with his family via Facetime regularly and is participating in conference calls with his unit and meeting with his specific team at Misawa (EOC).

“I hope to gain a significant amount of learning while here,” Holmes said. “Our units mission holds significant value and I am honored to be a part of it. We are here to provide humanitarian support so whatever help we are able to provide will be great.”

Cmdr. Kathleen Gilpin, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Commander, Navy Region Japan, is proud of how her Sailors are handling the restrictions during this uncertain time. “As a combined effort of CNFJ and CNRJ, we’ve seen the team really come together over the past week and a half, despite being physically quarantined in their individual rooms. They have daily PT together (virtually), hotel room cooking competitions, and, most importantly a network of support amongst each other.”

With his wife Brittney, son Jachius, and daughter Adlen back in Idaho, Holmes will miss a few family milestones while he is serving in Japan. “My daughter, Adlen, turns five while I am here, and my wife and I will celebrate our ninth anniversary while I am here,” Holmes said. “My son has been taking my leaving the hardest and that has been the most difficult thing for me.”

He said his son recently started reading chapter books and while Facetiming Jachius reads to him each day.

“It takes a special type of devotion to duty to leave your families and employers at home during a worldwide health crisis that’s causing multiple restrictions to routine daily life to go overseas in support of another nation,” Gilpin said. “It’s really a testament to not only the Sailors themselves, but also the families and employers supporting them. It’s a team effort!”

Thankful for his wife’s support, Holmes said he recognizes the sacrifice it takes as a family and not just as a Sailor. “I just want to say that my wife and kids are amazing. I am not the only one in isolation right now,” he said. “Our families are all stuck at home. Normally, when I leave there are opportunities for distraction and getting out of the house to find enjoyment and allow the kids to let energy out. Leaving in a time like this when entire states are issuing stay at home orders, restaurants are shutting down, and school is suspended makes for more of a trying time for my wife and kids than I am experiencing here.”





