Quarantined on Orders: Utah Navy Reservist faces COVID-19 Setback

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas



JAPAN— Information System Technician 1st Class Alan Jensen, a U.S. Navy reservist from Sandy, Utah, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), began his orders overseas in quarantine due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

The Restriction of Movement Order (ROM) came as a result of the current surge in global coronavirus cases. In an effort to slow the spread of the disease, Japan is falling in line with other countries by closing businesses, schools and other public gathering places.

Once out of quarantine, Jensen will join his active-duty counterparts to fulfill watchstanding duties in support of the installation’s Emergency Operations Center.

In the meantime, Jensen is adjusting to life inside the confines of his hotel room.

His only contact with the outside world is during the daily deliveries he receives of groceries and other necessities.

“I have put myself on a schedule that keeps me busy. I have Scripture study early in the morning and then workout for an hour. That is my personal time,” Jensen said.

In addition to his personal routine, Jensen said he spends the day on round-the-clock Skype calls, which focus on team building and leadership. “All the calls keep me busy as I have taskers to complete in between,” he added.

Jensen said although he has stayed busy, he misses being able to walk around and interact with others. He said he also misses riding his street bike for as long as he wants. “We are in a new place that I have not explored, and I would really like to get out and see around me,” said Jensen.

Jensen admitted he is also concerned for his wife, five adult sons, three daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren back home.

While his children are doing well, he worries most about his wife. “This is the first time my wife and I will have been separated for more than just 2 weeks at a time,” he explained. “It is going to be difficult for her and for me, but we will struggle through and make it work.”

Jensen added that he is thankful to have so many ways to communicate with those he loves. “Our world lends itself well with this type of isolation, as we have plenty of technology to keep us in touch with one another. I have not felt lonely yet, but my wife is struggling a little because she is mainly home alone at this time,” he said.

Despite the challenges the ROM presents, Jensen looks forward to helping his active-duty shipmates during this crisis.

He explained that this mission and others like it are why the Navy Reserve is so important to our country. “We fill a hole when something like this virus comes up. We can come in and immediately give them relief so they can get back to the original mission that they fulfill each and every day,” he said.

Cmdr. Kathleen Gilpin, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Commander, Navy Region Japan, is impressed by how her Sailors are handling the restrictions during this uncertain time. “It’s made me extremely proud to be a part of CNRJ and I am honored to be in the company of such patriots. It takes a special type of devotion to duty to leave your families and employers at home during a worldwide health crisis, one that’s causing multiple restrictions to routine daily life, to go overseas in support of another nation. It’s really a testament to not only the Sailors themselves, but also to the families and employers supporting them. It’s a team effort!”

In a message to everyone back home Jensen said, “I am proud to serve my country and I encourage all to be safe and to do as our government is asking. We can beat this, and we can stand united even though we are physically apart.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:25 Location: SANDY, UT, US