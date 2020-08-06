Quarantined on Orders: Arizona Navy Reservist faces COVID-19 Setback

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas



JAPAN— Electronics Technician 2nd Class Steven Miedke, a U.S. Navy Reservist from Mesa, Ariz., assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), began his orders overseas under quarantine due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Miedke along with 25 other Navy Reservists assigned to both CNRJ and Commander, Navy Forces Japan (CNFJ), arrived in Japan to support the installation’s Emergency Operations Center.

Their arrival came on the heels of a surge in overall COVID-19 cases, which has caused businesses, school districts and other public places around the world to shut down in an effort to slow the spread.

The quarantine will extend the original 28-day mission, adding days of isolation and forcing many Sailors like Miedke to adjust to life inside the confines of their hotel rooms.

Their only contact with the outside world is during the daily deliveries they receive of groceries and other necessities.

“Breaking up the monotony of every day,” Miedke said, has been the biggest challenge being on lockdown. To combat boredom, he said he does physical training, works on rate training and watches mixed martial arts.

When asked what he misses most about being able to go outside, Miedke said he misses having space. “ I miss the sense of no boundaries,” he said.

When asked how he felt about being on orders to Japan during such uncertain times, Miedke responded, “That’s the name of the game. When there’s a call, I answer it.”

He added that the reason the Navy Reserve is important to our country, is that it is the next line of defense. “We strengthen and support our active duty counterpart,” he said.

Capt. Dinis Pimentel, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Commander, Navy Forces Japan, shared his appreciation for his team. “Our Sailors, working together with Sailors from CNRJ, made the incredible effort and sacrifice to support our Navy reserve mission in short order at a critical time. I am beyond proud of what these men and women have endured and look forward to their accomplishments while serving in uniform to assist in combating this virus.”

Miedke looks forward to the days when he comes out of quarantine. When the mission ends, Miedke said, “ (I) hope to be even better equipped and more knowledgeable when my country calls for me again.”



Date Taken: 06.08.2020
Location: MESA, AZ, US