Quarantined on Orders: Texas Navy Reservist faces COVID-19 Setback

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas



JAPAN– Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Taylor Carollo, a U.S. Navy Reservist from Dickinson, Texas, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), began his orders overseas in quarantine due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

A Restriction of Movement Order (ROM) came as a result of the current surge in global coronavirus cases. In an effort to slow the spread of the disease, Japan is falling in line with other countries by closing businesses, schools and other public gathering places.

Once out of quarantine, Carollo joined his active-duty counterparts in support of the installation’s Emergency Operations Center.

The ROM will extend Carollo’s original 28-day mission, restricting him and his fellow shipmates to days of isolation within the confines of their hotel rooms. Their only contact with the outside world is during daily deliveries of groceries, personal hygiene items, and other household necessities.

To combat the monotony of being restricted to his room, Carollo said he is working on online classes and Skyping with his shipmates on lockdown nearby. He appreciates having his fellow Reservists to commiserate with even though they are physically apart.

“We’ve all been doing our best to be there for each other while we’re isolated. The sense of togetherness when we’re all strangers to each other is very significant to me, as well as the impact we’re going to have on the effort to contain COVID-19,” Carollo said.

Cmdr. Kathleen Gilpin, commanding officer of the Navy Reserve Commander, Navy Region Japan, is proud of how her Sailors are handling the restrictions during this uncertain time. “As a combined effort of CNFJ (Commander, Naval Forces Japan) and CNRJ, we’ve seen the team really come together over the past week and a half, despite being physically quarantined in their individual rooms. They have daily PT together (virtually), hotel room cooking competitions, and, most importantly a network of support amongst each other.”

When asked what he misses most about being able to go outside, Carollo said he misses feeling the sun on his skin and walking around. “I’m working out in my room, but it can’t beat a simple walk outside. I feel like I took walking for granted now,” he said.

Despite the challenges of his current situation, Carollo is thankful for all that he will accomplish during this mission once the ROM is lifted. “Everyone here is so talented, has their own areas of expertise that I’ve already learned new things, even on ROM,” he explained.

“I’m excited to be here, is all. This is uncharted territory for all of us and it’ll be very interesting to see what we can do to spearhead this thing,” he added.

When asked why he thinks the Navy Reserve is important to our country, Carollo said, “Everyone is vital, active and reserve. The Reservists have jobs in countless fields that give a whole new leg to stand on in terms of areas of expertise and subject matter experts that can be pulled to go anywhere at any time for immediate availability and support. That’s what’s happening here with our team.”

Capt. Dinis Pimentel, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Commander, Navy Forces Japan, shared his appreciation for his Sailors. “Our Sailors, working together with Sailors from CNRJ, made the incredible effort and sacrifice to support our Navy Reserve mission in short order at a critical time. I am beyond proud of what these men and women have endured and look forward to their accomplishments while serving in uniform to assist in combating this virus.”





USN

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:08 Story ID: 371701 Location: DICKINSON, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quarantined on Orders: Texas Navy Reservist faces COVID-19 Setback, by CDR Nicolas Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.