Reserve Sailors respond to COVID-19

When the call came, Senior Chief Operations Specialist Jason Kiritschenko, the senior enlisted advisor for NR Commander, Naval Forces Japan didn’t hesitate, “This is what I have trained for and I want to be able to give back,” he said.



But his orders to support COVID-19 relief in Japan threw him a curve. His actual operational orders commenced after a 14-day ROM or “Restriction of Movement” period, which would directly impact his in-person promotion interview with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).



“I’m not the only one in isolation right now, our families are all stuck at home too,” Operations Specialist 1st Class Kyle Holmes wrote. “Leaving at a time like this when entire states are issuing stay at home orders, restaurants are shutting down, and school is suspended makes for more of a trying time for my wife and kids than I am experiencing here.”



While experiencing ROM, Holmes’ daughter Adlen, turned 5, and he and his wife, Brittney, celebrated nine years of marriage.



First-time visitor to Japan, Cmdr. Brian Alexander, regrets not being able to see more of the country. “Japan is a beautiful country, so the limited view from my on-base hotel room is a tease,” he said.



Another difficulty is the food. “The biggest challenge for me has been cooking,” explained 24-year-old Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Peter Hubbard. “The in-room kitchen has more than I would expect it to have, but it is still far more limited than my own at home. And I have limited cooking experience.”



These sailors are part of a combined 26-person team, from NR Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) and NR Commander, Naval Forces Japan (CNFJ), who reported to Japan’s regional bases in late-March to support COVID-19 relief.



Upon arrival to designated bases, each Sailor reported to a barracks room. Delivery of groceries to their rooms was the only face-to-face interaction they had with the outside world over a 14-day period.



Unit leadership organized daily training calls to prepare the team for their roles in the various Emergency Operations Centers; conducted video call physical fitness sessions and challenged each other to a meal presentation version of “Beat Bobby Flay.”



Those challenges benefited at least one Sailor. “I’m not the greatest chef, and I’m bad at planning meals, so not being able to shop for myself while in a ROM status has been challenging for me,” said Information Systems Techician 1st Class Manuel Bueno. “I have the support of my team here in getting ideas on what to cook to keep things fresh every day.”



“Filling up my time with worthwhile things to do and pacing myself so that I don’t do too much, too fast, is my biggest challenge,” explained Logistics Specialist 1st Class Lissa Holsclaw. “I find it’s harder to concentrate in such an abnormal environment.



Despite two weeks of isolating, Holmes said being alone wasn’t a problem at all. “This may sound odd, but finding some alone time has been my biggest struggle,” he laughed. “I have a large family back home and between facetiming them regularly, conference calls with my unit here, and team meetings … I have found minimal time to myself.”



After 14 days of ROM, these Sailors no longer had to worry about finding time for themselves, as they exited their rooms for the first time and got to work. They’re all working in operations centers throughout the CNFJ Area Of Responsibility including Atsugi, Singapore, Misawa, Diego Garcia, Okinawa, and Sasebo to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the active duty Sailors permanently assigned to the region.



So far, it seems to have worked out well.



Kiritschenko received his promotion to Sergeant and participated in the promotion interview virtually with the MPD. Alexander should soon get to see some limited sites. And Hubbard learned to cook some new dishes.



“COVID-19 support is unlike any set of orders any one of us have ever been on in terms of having quarantine periods added on to both the front and back ends of the operational period,” explained Master Chief Information Systems Technician Matt Horn. “Most of us are used to mobilization orders involving dedicated upfront periods for readiness and training. Having a restrictive period added on simply to ensure basic health is a new experience.”



Command leadership for both NR Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) and NR CNFJ could not be more proud. “It takes a special type of devotion to duty to leave your families and employers at home during a worldwide health crisis that’s causing multiple restrictions to routine daily life to go overseas in support of another nation,” said Cmdr. Kathleen Gilpin, CNRJ commanding officer. “It’s really a testament to not only the Sailors themselves, but also the families and employers supporting them.”



A majority of the Sailors supporting both CNRJ and CNFJ are expected to rotate home this Summer.

