Sailor's Quick Reaction

In a world filled with uncertainty and social distancing, many fear close contact with others. One Navy Sailor, however, didn't think twice when the time came to rescue a complete stranger.



Navy Counselor 1st Class Parris Phelps returned to work earlier in the week after being at home for over a month for California’s stay-at-home order. Driving into work, Phelps conducted a work call on speakerphone with Personnel Specialist 1st Class Tocara Clements when approaching an accident.



"Phelps interrupted the conversation abruptly," said Clements. "[Phelps said,]’ Oh my God the car in front of me just caught fire, they are on fire, I will call you back!’"



When Phelps was approaching the scene, he could see a small tree down in the road from the median, but the smoke had grabbed his attention. Getting closer, he saw orange flames, hung up the phone, and jumped out of his vehicle.



"I think instincts kicked in,” said Phelps. “There's no time to think, other than these people need help.”



Four to five others had gotten out to help as well, but no one had seen how the accident occurred. Surveying the scene, Phelps noticed two vehicles were involved with severe damage to their front ends.



Phelps and others rushed to the vehicle in flames to find an incapacitated driver and attempted to pry open the severely damaged door. With no luck, they began to run around asking for fire extinguishers from others on the scene.



According to Phelps, the second driver was delirious, asking where he was and asking for help out of his vehicle. Phelps had to tell the driver he was not able to get him out, but that he called for support and it would be there soon. Phelps was not able to move him due to his injuries and did his best to keep him calm.



Multiple fire extinguishers were collected from vehicles on scene, giving Phelps and others time to keep the flames at bay until the fire department showed up.



Once the fire department arrived, they asked Phelps and the others to stand back as they took over.



Tragically, the driver in the first vehicle passed away from his injuries, and the firefighters asked Phelps and others to stand back as they extracted the second driver.



"I realize it's a big deal to go out and help someone in need,” said Phelps. “This was such a humbling experience and nice to see people are still willing to help complete strangers out there, especially during these times.”



Phelps joined the Navy in 2006 as an operations specialist. Phelps comes from a family with a long tradition of military service. His grandfather retired from the Navy, his father served 21 years in the Marines, and his stepmother served 24 years in the Marines as well.



Phelps joined the Navy to continue his family’s service to the nation, travel the world and earn money for college. He is currently assigned to Navy Talent Accusation Group Golden Gate, where he changed his rate from operations specialist to navy counselor.



He says he wanted to change lives and have a real impact on the future of the Navy. He and those other brave volunteers did just that.



For more news from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate, Follow NTAG Golden Gate (www.facebook.com/NTAGGoldenGate), Twitter (@NrsdSan), and Instagram (@nataggoldengate).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 15:26 Story ID: 371691 Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor's Quick Reaction, by PO1 Meranda Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.