Nebraska Guard flyover salutes healthcare workers

Photo By Maj. Scott Ingalsbe | A 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker takes off from the Nebraska National...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Scott Ingalsbe | A 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker takes off from the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, May 13, 2020, for a refueling mission and then a flyover salute to Nebraska's heroes, flying over healthcare facilities across the state before it was rescheduled to May 18, 2020, due to less-than-ideal weather conditions. The Nebraska Air National Guard planned the flyover salute to healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe) see less | View Image Page

A KC-135R Stratotanker from the Nebraska Air National Guard conducted a flyover salute honoring COVID-19 healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, May 18, 2020, flying over more than 30 community hospitals spanning from Chadron in western Nebraska to Nebraska City in the southeastern part of the state.



“This is our special way of honoring our healthcare professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general. “The National Guard is a community-based organization made up of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen who stand in solidarity with our families, friends and neighbors who are doing their part to kill the virus and end this pandemic.”



Originally scheduled for May 13, the flyover was rescheduled after less-than-ideal weather conditions – including low clouds and severe thunderstorms across most of the state – made visibility nearly impossible. However, the rescheduled event nearly doubled the number of communities and hospitals included in the revised flight plan which spanned nearly the entire state.



“It was truly an honor to be able to participate in this event,” said Col. Andrew Malousek, who piloted the KC-135 during the flyover.



“Our excellent maintainers gave us a fantastic jet, and Mother Nature gave us great weather. The flight crew was humbled to be able to do this for our state healthcare workers.”



Bryan Health Medical Center East Campus was one of three Lincoln healthcare facilities the Nebraska Air National Guard flyover salute honored at the conclusion of the day-long salute with a direct flyover the facility.



Lisa Vail, Bryan Medical Center vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, spoke of the encouragement staff received from the flyover salute conducted by the 155th Air Refueling Wing.



“Today couldn’t have been a better day,” Vail said. “Just a beautiful day to remind us that life goes on. There’s a lot of great people in this community dedicated to the service of others, and we are all honored and proud to be part of the healthcare team. It is really nice to be on the receiving end of this kind of recognition.”



Vail said a handful of different displays of appreciation have surfaced throughout the community which healthcare workers have enjoyed, including things like free food brought to hospital staff and signs posted around the community expressing gratitude and support.



Vail said when the staff see and hear this level of recognition and appreciation from the community, the words “Thank You,” immediately resonate with them.



“Those are two really, really powerful words that mean an awful lot to the people who are doing this work right now,” Vail added.



Nebraska was one of 33 states who participated in flyover salutes with National Guard units. The Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels teams together also honored healthcare workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic across the United States as part of the America Strong collaborative salute in May 2020.



“The flyover the 155th Air Refueling Wing performed was a salute to each Nebraskan serving on the frontlines in the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Malousek said. “The Nebraska Air National Guard was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation to our local heroes.”