Armament flight builds weapons that complete missions

The 52nd Maintenance Squadron armament flight works to ensure pilots and aircraft are ready to complete the 52nd Fighter Wing’s mission, by inspecting and maintaining the 20 mm gun system used to eliminate targets downrange.

Airmen assigned to the armament flight make certain the deadly, high-velocity gun systems are suitable for installation into F-16 Fighting Falcons, and will function flawlessly when the time comes to use them by performing regular maintenance inspections and upkeep on them.

“Besides the engine and any of the avionics components of the F-16, the gun system is probably the most important part on the jet,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zane Swenson, 52nd MXS F-16 armament backshop journeyman. “It requires a lot of maintenance, time and attention to detail to make sure it can perform at its best.”

The inspections are performed every 15,000 rounds or every 18 months, and take approximately 31 hours from start to finish. Armament flight Airmen work in eight-hour split shifts with two teams ensuring all pieces of machinery entering the facility are inspected and safe for installations.

“The 20 mm gun system is used for air-to-air combat as well as air-to-ground combat so this gun system can impact the mission in many ways,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Cicchino, 52nd MXS armament floor chief. “This weapons system brings additional firepower to the fight in conjunction with the missiles and bombs the F-16 is able to carry.”

COVID-19 has impacted but not stopped the armament flight from performing their duties and helping attribute to the mission.

“Our manning was effected for a long time, preventing teams from working in the same areas and having separate shifts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the same amount of jets that needed installations because they didn’t stop flying,” said Swenson. “As the spread of COVID-19 has started to slow down our flight has returned to normal operations and manning has increased, making our jobs easier.”

Armament is a job that requires a team effort, and the 52nd MXS team wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Working in teams of three in the back shop and even on the flightline, this career field is built on teamwork, and teamwork is what makes our mission successful,” said Cicchino. “Our job is not one we can do alone and teamwork gets our missions achieved.”

