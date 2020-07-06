185th Chaplains adapt to COVID-19

The Iowa Air National Guard Chaplains Office of the 185th Air Refueling Wing took advantage of the sunny weather to provide a protestant worship service outdoors over the June training weekend, in Sioux City Iowa. The Chaplains provided the worship service outdoors as a precautionary measure to combat the potential spread of COVID-19.

Traditionally the Chaplains provide worship services indoors on training weekends and the 185th ARW held a regularly scheduled drill this weekend for the first time since March. It wasn't all business as usual though as the unit implemented protective measures for service members.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission of the Chaplains office has stayed the same. In addition to providing worship services on training weekends, the Chaplains office at the 185th also provides spiritual care and counseling services to service members and their families.

