The District of Columbia National Guard stood tall in brutal heat and pouring rain to support the protest in the nation’s capital. For some soldiers and airmen, it was another memorable way to help the community.



Spc. Baron Mason, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, D.C. National Guard, grew up in the district, minutes away from the White House.



“I love serving my community,” said Mason. “I know there are people who feel intimidated by our presence in supporting the mission, but I just want to let them know that we are here to serve and protect them from any threat foreign and domestic so they can protest peacefully.



Mason, who was born at George Washington University Hospital, is a local artist and entrepreneur in the community.



“Today, having people coming up to us thanking us for our service,” said Mason. “The first couple of days were hard because emotions were high, but today not being suited up in riot gear, the vibe and interaction coming from the public was a total 180.”



Kirk Keys, an education administrator and a fellow entrepreneur in D.C., took the time to bring youth from his neighborhood and school to participate in the protest.



“It’s cool to have the D.C. Guard out here protecting us because the first week it was Antifa rioters and loiters out here making us peaceful protesters look bad,” said Keys.



“Mr. Kirk,” as the kids call him, was reluctant to bring the youth out last week, but the streets are safer because of the D.C. Guard.



“I like how the D.C. Guard is making things safe,” said Keys. “We still need the national guard.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 16:17 Story ID: 371620 Location: DC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D.C. National Guard - Always Ready, by SSgt Anthony Small, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.