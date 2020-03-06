DESRON 26 Changes Command while at sea aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Capt. Zoah Scheneman relieved Capt. Bill Shafley as commodore Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 in a ceremony aboard the forward-deployed Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 flagship, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) on June 3.



Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, CSG-10, served as the ceremony's guest speaker and presiding officer.



“Captain Bill Shafley has had a distinguished tenure serving as both deputy commander and commander of Destroyer Squadron 26 marked by myriad accomplishments,” said McLane. “Ultimately though, it’s his servant leadership that will be remembered.”



Under Shafley, DESRON 26 successfully prepared and executed a challenging U.S. 6th and 5th Fleet deployment, completing a unique, time-sensitive work-up cycle that challenged the strike group immensely.



Capt. Shafley also served as Commander, Task Force 49, aboard USNS Comfort, while the ship rapidly assembled over 900 military and civilian personnel to execute a 70-day mission to five cities in Honduras, Peru, Ecuador, and Columbia during Operation Enduring Promise 2018.



"I’m so proud of DESRON 26 and all we’ve accomplished,” said Shafley. “It was a great honor to work with such professional and dedicated warfighters. Our ships are the best on the waterfront and I have no doubt that I will hear amazing things about your future endeavors as you continue to stand the watch. I am proud, humbled, and thankful to have worked with you during these unique times."



Scheneman is no stranger to DESRON 26. He’s spent the last 15 months serving as the team’s deputy commander and looked forward to continuing his tenure in this new role.



"I am excited and ready to continue this amazing deployment with the world's finest professionals of DESRON 26,” said Scheneman.



DESRON 26 consists of the guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55), USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS McFaul (DDG 74).

