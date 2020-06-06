142nd Wing Change of Command

PORTLAND, Ore.-- Colonel David N. Unruh assumed command of the 142nd Wing during a change of command ceremony held at Portland Air National Guard Base, Jun. 6, 2020. The ceremony was small and attendance was limited due to COVID-19 social distancing regulations.



Unruh assumed command from Col. Adam R. Sitler, who will officially be retired in August, after 28 years of military service. Col. Sitler’s retirement ceremony was held in a similar fashion, after relinquishing command of the 142nd Wing.



Brigadier General Michael E. Stencel, The Adjutant General for the State of Oregon, gave his remarks via video recording for the ceremony. Stencel praised outgoing commander Col. Sitler’s career and integrity throughout his service.



“He has been a moral compass at every level of service,” said Stencel. “Kahn, congratulations on a job well done.”



As he relinquished command, Sitler took a moment to thank the airmen in the 142nd Wing and give his remarks.



“I can’t thank the Wing enough for all that you’ve done,” said Sitler. “The value of the National Guard has never been higher and our need has never been more urgent,”



He also took a moment to extend his well wishes to the incoming commander.



“I wish you well, Down,” said Sitler. “It’ll be my pleasure to hear about the changes that you bring about and the vision, intellect, and character that you bring to this organization.”



The incoming wing commander, Colonel Unruh, was commissioned in September 1997 after graduating from Baylor University, Waco, Texas in 1995. He spent 11 years in the United States Air Force, seven years in the Oregon Air National Guard at the 173rd Fighter Wing, in Klamath Falls, Ore., and five years in the Statutory Tour Program before joining the 142nd Wing as the 142nd Operations Group Commander in 2019.



Unruh has been deployed in support of contingency operations throughout the world including, most recently, Operation Enduring Freedom.



Colonel Unruh came from Langley Air Force Base, Va. to join the 142nd Wing, Oregon Air National Guard. He has served as a flight commander, instructor pilot, chief of training, chief of advanced programs, Chief of the Air National Guard Fifth Generation Fighter Branch, Air National Guard Advisor to the Director of Air and Space Ops, Chief of ANG Special Access Programs Management Office, Director of ANG Forces, Headquarters Air Combat Command and served as the 142nd Operations Group Commander before being selected as the 142nd Wing Commander.



In his first message to the Wing as commander, Unruh expressed his gratitude for the men and women of the 142nd and talked about the road ahead.



“We stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before us and we walk on the road that they have paved,” said Unruh. “We are going to write the next chapter together. It will depend on [the] great difficulties to call out [the] great virtues within us.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 12:55 Story ID: 371617 Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 142nd Wing Change of Command, by TSgt Emily Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.