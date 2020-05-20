20th Fighter Wing Physical Therapy Unit: Warfighter's Needs Still Being Met During Pandemic

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. -- In response to COVID-19 the physical therapy unit has adopted new procedures in March to slow the spread of germs while still supporting the warfighter’s needs.



“We have heightened our standard preventative measures by having the physical therapist, technicians and patients thoroughly wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, wear masks and maintain safe social distancing,” said Capt. Kristin Dickman, 20th Healthcare Operations Squadron physical therapist.



Traditionally, all physical therapy appointments are done in person; Dickman, has found a way to maintain care of her patients through reduced in person visits using telehealth and virtual means and saves in-person appointments for acute injuries and post-operative patients.



“I call established patients who I’ve already evaluated and complete a thorough checkup to include evaluating their current status and providing them exercises they can do at home,” said Dickman. “The hardest part of this transition in physical therapy is that we are such a hands-on specialty. For me to be able to assess the patient’s strength, joint mobility, or muscle tension requires hands-on evaluation and that kind of care can be hard to do virtually.”



Since most patients do not have the necessary workout equipment at home, Dickman has been working to develop creative exercise and therapy programs. The goal of physical therapy is to restore maximal functional independence to each individual patient even if the patient cannot get in to see the therapist face-to-face. To achieve this concept, Dickman knew she needed to empower her patients.



“I think social distancing has been good in a way. It’s making patients realize they have the tools within themselves to get better. The whole goal of physical therapy is for me to teach them the tools so that they can maintain their health on their own,” said Capt Dickman. “I want my patients to be totally self-sufficient in their health and ability to improve and maintain where they’re at.”



Physical therapy concepts aren’t only for patients with injuries. Staying active is an important part of being a military member, with COVID-19 disrupting daily life, Dickman stresses that individuals need to continue to move around.



“There are so many resources out there for general fitness and a lot of companies are offering free trials during this time,” said Dickman. “Make sure to take advantage of those opportunities to stay fit and try something new. Don’t forget that staying physically active is also great for your mental health.”



If someone is in need advice on how to stay active or are in recovery from an injury, the physical therapy team is able to help individuals. Call the clinic at 803-895-6562 or Referral Management Center at 803-895-CARE for an appointment.

