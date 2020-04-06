SPO executive director promoted into Senior Executive Service at ASC

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Dan Reilly was appointed to the Senior Executive Service and took leadership of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Support Operations directorate here, June 4.



A retired Army colonel, Reilly became a Department of the Army civilian in 2015 as the deputy director for ASC’s SPO. He served as the acting executive director since November 2019. Born and raised in Joliet, Illinois, Reilly has 36 years of federal service.



Reilly said his goal is to be a servant leader.



“Servant leaders’ responsibilities are to their people, to enable them and empower them to accomplish their mission,” he said. “I strive to be extremely approachable and I believe in making the workplace a great place to be.



“I really want employees to feel valued as they are the most important part of the SPO.”



Many of ASC’s core missions are planned and directed through SPO, which oversees the command’s seven globally aligned Army Field Support Brigades, Army Field Support Battalions, and Logistics Readiness Centers.



As the executive director for SPO, Reilly is also responsible for the core logistics support missions and missions performed by ASC that include: Lead Materiel Integration, Army Prepositioned Stocks, Logistic Readiness Centers, Army Petroleum Center, PS Magazine, the Army Oil Analysis Program, Army authorized stockage list Stock Determination, Army-led Joint Personal Property Shipping Offices, and the Army Packaging Storage and Containerization Center.



Maj. Gen. Steven Shapiro, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, presided during the ceremony and provided remarks.



“Welcome to the SES rank. You are very familiar with ASC, with what we do and how we do it, and you want to take on these vast responsibilities,” Shapiro said. “This is the kind of leader and the kind of person that you are.”



The SES was created in 1979 when the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 went into effect, and is considered the equivalent to flag officer or general officer ranks in the U.S. Armed Forces.



According to the Office of Personnel Management, SES members represent an important link between top presidential appointees and the rest of the federal workforce.



“I view the appointment as more of a blessing than an achievement. It was never a goal of mine but I count it as an incredible opportunity to continue to serve the nation as I have done for over 36 years in and out of uniform,” Reilly said.



He said the appointment allows him to work in partnership with executives across the Army to ensure the best possible support is provided to Soldiers at garrisons, training, and in harm’s way.



Reilly enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1984 while he was still attending college at Eastern Illinois University. At the same time he completed his last two years of college on a Reserve Officers' Training Corps scholarship and was commissioned as an Active Duty Ordnance second lieutenant in 1986.



He spent 29 years on active duty and commanded Soldiers at the company, battalion and brigade levels.



Reilly has been married to his wife, Renee, for 34 years and they have three daughters, one son, and two grandchildren.



“I’m humbled to be leading the Support Operations directorate, I am blessed to be able to continue to serve with the most talented Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and contractors in ASC,” said Reilly.



“I’m excited for all of the changes that continue to occur in our Army and [the SPO’s] leadership role in providing Army logistics on a global scale.”

