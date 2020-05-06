Construction of seven new military family homes continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., continue work on a...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., continue work on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led project June 4, 2020, to build seven new military family housing units at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract of $6.6 million was awarded to Relyant Global in May 2019, and the notice to proceed with work was acknowledged in June 2019. A project completion date for the housing should be sometime in summer 2020. The construction includes building three four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses. Work includes site preparation work, utilities and pavement construction, and electrical and natural-gas systems installation. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Housing Division manages military housing at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Construction of seven new homes in military family housing continues to make progress with the project being 78 percent complete, said Nathan Butts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



Contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., began work on the $6.6 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led project in summer 2019. Since then, the contractor has continued to steadily make progress even though everyone associated with the project has had to adjust their operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



As of June 5, workers were completing drywall and tile installation, doors and trim work were being completed, and painting and exterior work continued.



“Work to prepare the road for asphalt placement was also getting done,” Butts said.



The construction includes building three four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses, Butts said.



In 2017, Fort McCoy accepted the completion of 56 new homes, which brought the total in the housing area to 113. This project will increase the housing area’s total to 120 homes when completed.



An Army Housing Market Analysis completed in 2017 determined Fort McCoy has a housing requirement of 134 units based on personnel needs for housing. A housing deficit was created when Fort McCoy discontinued a lease for 80 homes in Tomah, Wis., in 2011.



According to Housing Manager Zachery Hynes with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Housing Division, 22 of the current 113 homes are officer homes (nine three-bedroom and 13 four-bedroom), and 91 are enlisted homes (55 three-bedroom and 36 four-bedroom).



“All of these new units will be officer housing,” Hynes said. “We’re glad the work is being completed to get us to the 120 homes we are authorized. It will help minimize our lengthy waiting list.”



The DPW Housing Division will be in charge of the new units once complete.



The division consist of three branches, including the Army Family Housing Office (on-post housing), Housing Services Office (off-post housing), and Unaccompanied Personnel Housing (single Soldier barracks for E-1 to E-5 ranks).



Hynes said they are always available for their customers.



“Being here in the South Post Housing area, close to our customers, and serving as a hub for them is extremely important for our ability to provide great service,” Hynes said.



For more information about all support and services available by the DPW Housing Division staff, visit their offices in the South Post Community Center.



