Update: Contracting outreach seeks to expand small business pool

Editor's note: Due to guidance implemented by the federal government and U.S. Army for social distancing and limitations on gathering in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, advance planning briefings to industry scheduled between March 16 and June 30 are being conducted online through the beta.SAM.gov website. As a means for replacing the networking aspect between small businesses and Mission and Installation Contracting Command acquisition professionals, notices posted to beta.SAM.gov will include an opportunity to exchange capabilities statements with MICC small business professionals. MICC small business professionals may also be reached independently by email at www.micc.army.mil/contact-sbo.asp. Outreach efforts taking place after June 1 are still under review and may be conducted virtually. Watch beta.SAM.gov for the latest information.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 27, 2020) -- In an effort to expand outreach efforts to small businesses, officials from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command continue to conduct advanced planning briefings to industry at multiple locations throughout the nation.

Acquisition forecast briefings take place at or near MICC contracting office locations in the coming months and are intended to serve as another avenue for informing small-business representatives of projected contracting opportunities with the Army.

"These events are important in providing transparency to industry in support of Army readiness efforts and continue to increase our Defense industrial base," said Mark Massie, the director of the MICC Office of Small Business Programs.

Small-business representatives should be aware that additional information regarding the forecast briefings has transition from the Federal Business Opportunities website to beta.SAM.gov. The new site is the General Services Administration's next phase of streamlining and consolidating 10 legacy federal award systems into a single website offering a central entry point for those who make, receive and manage federal awards. Interested contractors may search for more information on MICC briefings to industry by selecting special notice under the type of notice on the site.

MICC acquisition forecasts also provide an opportunity to meet one-on-one with contracting officials and network with other industry representatives for partnering opportunities. Additional details on each of the events will be added to the beta.SAM.gov site as they near, generally 30-60 days out. Upcoming projected MICC briefings to industry events include:

Fort Stewart, Feb. 6, 2020

SFC Paul R. Smith Education Center

100 Knowledge Drive, Fort Stewart, GA 31313

Register: https://gtpac.ecenterdirect.com/events/8820

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-bragg@mail.mil

Fort Knox, March 12, 2020

SAM Notice: W9124DAcquisitionForecast2020

MICC-Fort Knox, Bldg. 1109, Room 353

199th 6th Avenue. Fort Knox, KY 40121-5720

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-knox@mail.mil

Fort Hood, date to be determined.

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-hood@mail.mil

Fort Benning, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 14, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-benning@mail.mil

Dugway Proving Ground, Virtual APBI scheduled June 10, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-dpg@mail.mil

Fort Irwin, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 9, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-irwin@mail.mil

Fort Eustis and Fort Lee, APBI slides posted on beta.SAM.gov on April 30, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-eustis@mail.mil

Fort Drum, APBI slides posted on beta.SAM.gov on May 4, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-drum@mail.mil

Fort Sam Houston, APBI slides posted on beta.SAM.gov on April 28, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-fsh@mail.mil

Fort Polk, APBI slides posted on beta.SAM.gov on May 14, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-polk@mail.mil

Fort Jackson, APBI slides posted on beta.SAM.gov on May 6, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-jackson@mail.mil

West Point and Carlisle Barracks, date to be determined

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-eustis@mail.mil

Fort Belvoir, date to be determined

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-belvoir@mail.mil

Yuma Proving Ground, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 6, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-ypg@mail.mil

Fort Bliss, Date to be determined

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-bliss@mail.mil

Fort Gordon, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 8, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-gordon@mail.mil

Forts Riley, Leavenworth, Leonard Wood, and Presidio of Monterey, date to be determined

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-gordon@mail.mil

Fort Sill, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 6, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-sill@mail.mil

Fort McCoy, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 18, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-mccoy@mail.mil

Fort Carson, date to be determined

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-carson@mail.mil

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, July 8, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-jblm@mail.mil

Fort Bragg, Aug. 6, 2020

Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-bragg@mail.mil

