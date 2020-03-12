Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Update: Contracting outreach seeks to expand small business pool

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Story by Ryan Mattox 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Editor's note: Due to guidance implemented by the federal government and U.S. Army for social distancing and limitations on gathering in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, advance planning briefings to industry scheduled between March 16 and June 30 are being conducted online through the beta.SAM.gov website. As a means for replacing the networking aspect between small businesses and Mission and Installation Contracting Command acquisition professionals, notices posted to beta.SAM.gov will include an opportunity to exchange capabilities statements with MICC small business professionals. MICC small business professionals may also be reached independently by email at www.micc.army.mil/contact-sbo.asp. Outreach efforts taking place after June 1 are still under review and may be conducted virtually. Watch beta.SAM.gov for the latest information.
    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 27, 2020) -- In an effort to expand outreach efforts to small businesses, officials from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command continue to conduct advanced planning briefings to industry at multiple locations throughout the nation.
    Acquisition forecast briefings take place at or near MICC contracting office locations in the coming months and are intended to serve as another avenue for informing small-business representatives of projected contracting opportunities with the Army.
    "These events are important in providing transparency to industry in support of Army readiness efforts and continue to increase our Defense industrial base," said Mark Massie, the director of the MICC Office of Small Business Programs.
    Small-business representatives should be aware that additional information regarding the forecast briefings has transition from the Federal Business Opportunities website to beta.SAM.gov. The new site is the General Services Administration's next phase of streamlining and consolidating 10 legacy federal award systems into a single website offering a central entry point for those who make, receive and manage federal awards. Interested contractors may search for more information on MICC briefings to industry by selecting special notice under the type of notice on the site.
    MICC acquisition forecasts also provide an opportunity to meet one-on-one with contracting officials and network with other industry representatives for partnering opportunities. Additional details on each of the events will be added to the beta.SAM.gov site as they near, generally 30-60 days out. Upcoming projected MICC briefings to industry events include:
    Fort Stewart, Feb. 6, 2020
    SFC Paul R. Smith Education Center
    100 Knowledge Drive, Fort Stewart, GA 31313
    Register: https://gtpac.ecenterdirect.com/events/8820
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-bragg@mail.mil
    Fort Knox, March 12, 2020
    SAM Notice: W9124DAcquisitionForecast2020
    MICC-Fort Knox, Bldg. 1109, Room 353
    199th 6th Avenue. Fort Knox, KY 40121-5720
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-knox@mail.mil
    Fort Hood, date to be determined.
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-hood@mail.mil
    Fort Benning, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 14, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-benning@mail.mil
    Dugway Proving Ground, Virtual APBI scheduled June 10, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-dpg@mail.mil
    Fort Irwin, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 9, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-irwin@mail.mil
    Fort Eustis and Fort Lee, APBI slides posted on beta.SAM.gov on April 30, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-eustis@mail.mil
    Fort Drum, APBI slides posted on beta.SAM.gov on May 4, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-drum@mail.mil
    Fort Sam Houston, APBI slides posted on beta.SAM.gov on April 28, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-fsh@mail.mil
    Fort Polk, APBI slides posted on beta.SAM.gov on May 14, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-polk@mail.mil
    Fort Jackson, APBI slides posted on beta.SAM.gov on May 6, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-jackson@mail.mil
    West Point and Carlisle Barracks, date to be determined
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-eustis@mail.mil
    Fort Belvoir, date to be determined
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-belvoir@mail.mil
    Yuma Proving Ground, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 6, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-ypg@mail.mil
    Fort Bliss, Date to be determined
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-bliss@mail.mil
    Fort Gordon, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 8, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-gordon@mail.mil
    Forts Riley, Leavenworth, Leonard Wood, and Presidio of Monterey, date to be determined
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-gordon@mail.mil
    Fort Sill, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 6, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-sill@mail.mil
    Fort McCoy, APBI slides posted to beta.SAM.gov on May 18, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-mccoy@mail.mil
    Fort Carson, date to be determined
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-carson@mail.mil
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord, July 8, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-jblm@mail.mil
    Fort Bragg, Aug. 6, 2020
    Contact: usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-bragg@mail.mil

