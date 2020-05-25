NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Supports the U.S. 5th Fleet on Memorial Day

Photo By Kambra Blackmon | BAHRAIN-- Transportation forklift driver unloaded cargo off NAVSUP FLC Bahrain trucks...... read more read more Photo By Kambra Blackmon | BAHRAIN-- Transportation forklift driver unloaded cargo off NAVSUP FLC Bahrain trucks to deliver to combat logistic force ships fulfilling replenishments at sea for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group and the USS Bataan (LHD 5) Amphibious Ready Group, March 25. see less | View Image Page

When most people are given the day off to spend as a holiday, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain sustained fleet readiness by coordinating the successful delivery of cargo to combat logistics force (CLF) ships in support of U.S. Navy vessels afloat in the Arabian Gulf on Memorial Day.



“NAVSUP FLC Bahrain logistics support representatives (LSR) play an integral part in supporting the fleet with the critical movement of material throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility,” said Lt. Gilbert Louis, logistics support officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “With LSRs working tirelessly on this Memorial Holiday to ensure units receive required material to complete their mission, is yet another testament of our commitment to supporting the fleet.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain successfully delivered 250 tri-walls of mail and 252 pallets of food, parts, and material to the CLF ships fulfilling replenishments at sea to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group and the USS Bataan (LHD 5) Amphibious Ready Group.



“Our presence during an in port replenishment is an asset because we are forklift certified operators, and can help load cargo onto the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain flatbed trucks. We also verify and inventory the cargo before it is moved to the pier,” said NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Beach Det. Gunnery Sgt. Rodney Brown.



"On Memorial Day, as we take a moment to remember those who fought for this country and paid the ultimate sacrifice, it is important to remember many of our servicemen and women are manning the watch, especially those out to sea,” said Louis.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



