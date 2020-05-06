NS Great Lakes Commemorates Battle of Midway

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 5, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) commemorated the 78th anniversary of the historic Battle of Midway during morning colors on NSGL’s Ross Field on June 5.

Just six months after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor the U.S. Navy became engaged in one of the most significant battles of World War II. From June 3 through June 7, 1942, the Battle of Midway was fought near the central Pacific Ocean island of Midway, turning the tide of war in favor of the United States over the Japanese Imperial Navy.

NSGL Commanding Officer Capt. Ray Leung was the keynote speaker for the event. NSGL Executive Officer Cmdr. Ken Williams was the master of ceremonies. NSGL Chaplain Mark Thompson provided the invocation and benediction.

With Bldg. 1 and its iconic clock tower as a backdrop, a familiar sight for Sailors who graduated from boot camp at Great Lakes during World War II, Leung spoke to a formation of Sailors representing commands from around the base. He recalled a deployment aboard the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) as a pivotal moment in his Naval career. “We were near Midway, and then we had a ceremony pulling into Pearl Harbor,” he said, noting that the Navy had given him the opportunity to remember historic Naval battles in the actual places where they occurred.

Leung hailed cryptologic Sailors during his remarks, calling their work “adaptive and cutting edge.” He also acknowledged the Sailors standing in formation. “We have the next generation of Sailors who can now clearly see before them just how a Naval legacy goes from being a pivotal moment in history to become a staple in the Navy’s calendar,” said Leung.

Williams called for a moment of silence, “to remember and honor the spirit of Midway in our Navy and nation. We pause to honor all those who have served or are serving with honor, courage and commitment.”

Navy Band Great Lakes Musician 2nd Class Kiel J. Senninger provided a stirring rendition of Taps.

As part of health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, personnel from Training Support Center Great Lakes and other tenant commands who attended the ceremony stood at double-arm intervals to keep physically distant from each other while wearing cloth face coverings.

A video of the entire ceremony is posted on the NSGL Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 13:32 Story ID: 371547 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NS Great Lakes Commemorates Battle of Midway, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.