    2nd Dental Battalion Change of Command

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Navy Capt. Nadji Hariri assumed command of 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), from Capt. Trent Outhouse during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 4, 2020.

    Brig. Gen. (select) Forrest C. Poole III, the commanding general of 2nd MLG, praised Capt. Outhouse for his leadership, accomplishments, and professionalism during his time in command. Capt. Outhouse credited his Sailors and staff for all the success at the unit.

    “Since dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, dental readiness in II Marine Expeditionary Force has never been higher. It’s clearly because of the Sailors working so hard, and the leaders pushing them to do their best,” said Brig. Gen. (select) Poole.

    Capt. Outhouse served as the commanding officer of 2nd Dental Battalion from June 2018 through June 2020. His next assignment is at the Office of the Inspector General with the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in Falls Church, Virginia.

    “If someone was to ask me what I’m most proud of in my life, it’s commanding 2nd Dental Battalion at Camp Lejeune,” said Capt. Outhouse.

    Capt. Hariri previously served as the commanding officer of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, California from 2017 to 2019 prior to taking the helm of the battalion.

    “It’s an honor and privilege to be here,” said Hariri. “I promise to serve you with an open heart and mind. Semper Fi!”

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 13:16
    Story ID: 371538
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    USNORTHCOM
    Change of command
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    2nd Dental Battalion

