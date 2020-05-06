Spitler takes command of Shadow Operations Center-Nellis

Photo By Debora Henley | NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev.—Lieutenant Colonel David Spitler became commander of the...... read more read more Photo By Debora Henley | NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev.—Lieutenant Colonel David Spitler became commander of the 805th Combat Training Squadron (CTS), also known as the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis (ShOC-N), during a change of command ceremony, June 5th, on Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada. (Photo by U.S. Air Force photographer) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev.—Lieutenant Colonel David Spitler became commander of the 805th Combat Training Squadron (CTS), also known as the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis (ShOC-N), during a change of command ceremony, June 5th, on Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada.



The presiding officer, Colonel Shayne Yorton, 505th Combat Training Group Commander, oversaw the transfer of command between Lt. Col. Julie Sposito-Salceies, 805th Combat Training Squadron Commander, and Lt. Col. David Spitler, incoming commander.



Lt. Col. Spitler is a senior air battle manager with experience on multiple systems, including the E-3 Airborne Warning And Control System (AWACS), control and reporting centers, air operations centers (AOC), and the Japanese Air Defense Ground Environment.



As the 805 CTS commander, Spitler will lead over 100 personnel, including civilians, contractors, and military. The ShOC-N is Air Combat Command’s (ACC) focal point for experimentation, rapid development, and test support for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) technical solutions and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) for the Multi-Domain Operations Center (MDOC) of the future. The 805 CTS provides relevant C2 experience with Agile DevOps and Operationally-Relevant Assessments (ORA) to assist in transforming ShOC-N into MDOC-N. The 805 CTS’s mission focuses on evolving JADC2 concepts, applications, and architectures through capability development, training, and support to functional and operational assessment.



As director of operations, Lt. Col. Spitler was responsible for the leadership, supervision, and tasking of over 97 Air Operations Center personnel. He directed the integration of air, space, and cyberspace domains at the operational level of war through AOC training and tactics development.



“The ShOC-N (805 CTS) is the USAF’s warfighter-centric focal point for Joint All-Domain Command and Control software development, operational assessment, experimentation, and sustainment of emerging concepts, applications, and architectures,” remarked Lt. Col. David Spitler, commander of the 805th Combat Training Squadron. “We are proud partners with a broader joint and coalition team working hard to rapidly develop a persistent, collaborative, and multi-classification environment that will drive tactics, techniques, and procedures development for the future high-end fight.”



Lt. Col. Sposito-Salceies will be attending the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.